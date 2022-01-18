Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

Donald Trump-devoted Republicans were slammed for hypocrisy for their tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day on Monday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) and former White House press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany (now a Fox News host) and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (now a Republican candidate for Arkansas governor) all praised the civil rights icon on Twitter on the annual celebration of his life.

From the halls of Ebenezer Baptist Church to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, #MLK spent his life spreading what he called "the gospel of freedom." He never gave up and never preached hate.



His words and example inspire us today as we celebrate a great American on #MLKDay. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 17, 2022

Dr. King was a true fighter for social justice who believed in the potential of America.



His vision for our nation was best summed up by his quote — “We may have all come on different ships but we’re in the same boat now.” pic.twitter.com/IJsi6CnyQu — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2022

Let us continue to honor Dr. King’s legacy and works both today and in the days to come. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2022

Today, we remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - an American hero and a man of great faith and courage! https://t.co/ve2k4zsHCO — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 17, 2022

“Even in the inevitable moments when all seems hopeless, men know that without hope they cannot really live, and in agonizing desperation they cry for the bread of hope.” – Martin Luther King Jr. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 17, 2022

The relentless pursuit of freedom that Martin Luther King Jr. possessed should be living on in all of us.



Let us all remember the incredible life and legacy of this great American hero. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 17, 2022

Today we celebrate the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr — an American hero who fought against the evil of racism. We are all made in God’s image, and may we continue to be inspired by his life and legacy #MLKDay — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 17, 2022

But their tributes rang hollow for many people, given their defense of Trump’s racist rhetoric over the years and GOP efforts at voter suppression.

This pathetic hypocrite spends 364 days a year opposing voting rights, and then shamelessly tweets this today. https://t.co/6muMrmrZM7 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 17, 2022

What Charles Booker said. https://t.co/JgqmF7Qkv1 — Virginia Buysse, PhD (@VirginiaBuysse) January 17, 2022

History will not look kindly on you and your abject hypocrisy. https://t.co/XoLFqyiSD9 — Joe Madison on a Hunger Strike *DAY 71* (@MadisonSiriusXM) January 17, 2022

I hope you will be denouncing past associations & working towards what you speak of in this tweet. https://t.co/t3D5qz8cpE — Mr. Hughes (@marcus_jh) January 17, 2022

