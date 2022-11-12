Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo

Donald Trump’s Friday online freakout about the 2022 midterms contained a positively hilarious typo.

“They stole the Electron from Blake Masters. Do Election over again!” the former president ranted on his Truth Social platform after GOP candidate Masters lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race.

That’s “Electron” and not “Election.”

Critics on Twitter mocked Trump for what was the latest of many, many, many words that he’s misspelled.

My friends call me an electron denier but I think I'm just overly positive. https://t.co/TsU43bLizP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2022

Trump just wrote on social media, "They stole the Electron from Blake Masters."

Does this make Trump an Electron-denier? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 12, 2022

“They stole the Electron from Blake Masters,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday night.

Presume he meant election, but who knows… — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) November 12, 2022

I wonder if Masters will hold a press conference to find the person accountable for stealing his electron. — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) November 12, 2022

Great Moments In Presidential Speeches:



FDR: "We have nothing to fear, but fear itself."



JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country."



Donald Trump: "They stole the electron."



(This Tweet brought via the old David Letterman show) https://t.co/590S9BFOzzpic.twitter.com/1LZxNUXYs5 — Tomi Ahonen Standing With Ukraine (@tomiahonen) November 12, 2022

They stole the electron from Blake Masters so now Blake Masters is a positively charged ion. https://t.co/3XNBPwnwnr — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 12, 2022

Trump just announced that the “electron” has been stolen. No really, he said that. I’ve got no joke. Trump is the joke. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 12, 2022

They stole the electron, did they?



Dastardly! https://t.co/Tdg9u46AmK — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...