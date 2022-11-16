Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024

Twitter users mockingly suggested Donald Trump debuted a new campaign slogan during his 2024 run launch on Tuesday night.

“In order to make America great and glorious again I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump declared at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wags on social media joked that “Make America Great And Glorious Again” ― or MAGAGA ― would replace Trump’s “Make America Great Again” MAGA acronym from 2016.

“The hats’ll have to say MAGAGA - make America great and glorious again. If it makes you gag, get used to it,” cracked Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe.

“I tried to say #MAGAGA and activated my gag reflex,” added actor and comedian John Fugelsang.

So he says he’s running. The hats’ll have to say MAGAGA — make America great and glorious again. If it makes you gag, get used to it. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 16, 2022

I tried to say #MAGAGA and activated my gag reflex. https://t.co/o8m9Sr2667 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 16, 2022

Make America Great and Glorious Again#MAGAGA

Sounds like a baby babble. https://t.co/GDdvvC34WL — Tory Shepherd (@ToryShepherd) November 16, 2022

I can't be the only one thinking Trump added 'and glorious' to MAGA just so that all his adorers will have to get new hats, right? #MAGAGA — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) November 16, 2022

“In order to Make America Great And Glorious Again…”



So … MAGAGA?pic.twitter.com/hzRhGqWB1Y — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 16, 2022

What happens if you say #MAGAGA three times in front of a bathroom mirror? — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) November 16, 2022

Ah, apparently the reason Trump feels the need to inflict this campaign on the country is to “Make America Great AND Glorious Again.”

MAGAGA, I guess? — Amy Davidson Sorkin (@tnyCloseRead) November 16, 2022

Make America Great And Glorious Again?



MAGAGA?



MAGGA? — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) November 16, 2022

