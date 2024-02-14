Donald Trump Makes Republican’s Defeat In Special Election All About Him

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Republican House candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip’s lack of loyalty cost her the special election to replace expelled Rep. George Santos.

Democrat Tom Suozzidefeated Pilip ― a result the former president declared would not have happened if she pledged her allegiance to his MAGA-ness.

“Just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, running in a race where she didn’t endorse me and tried to ‘straddle the fence,’ when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He then transitioned to writing his statement in all caps (so you know he’s serious): “MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, stayed home – and it always will, unless it is treated with the respect that it deserves. I stayed out of the race, ‘I want to be loved!’ Give us a real candidate in the district for November. Suozzi, I know him well, can be easily beaten!”

Suozzi’s victory in New York’s 3rd Congressional District cuts the GOP’s House advantage to six, 219-213.

President Joe Biden won the Long Island-Queens district by 8 percentage points in the 2020 election but trails Trump in polling there before their expected November rematch.

