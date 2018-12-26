Donald Trump makes surprise visit to Iraq over Christmas to meet US soldiers

Donald Trump has made a surprise trip to Iraq, meeting American soldiers in what was his first visit to a conflict zone since becoming US president.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania took off from Washington DC late on Christmas day and arrived on Boxing Day for a visit that was kept closely under wraps.

While there Mr Trump confirmed that he would not be pulling US troops out of Iraq, despite his decision earlier this month to withdraw from Syria.

That choice had split his administration, with James Mattis quitting as defence secretary and Brett McGurk leaving as his envoy to the coalition against the terrorist group Isil.

Mr Trump has been criticsed for failing to visit US soldiers stationed overseas in combat zones during his presidency so far, which has lasted almost two years.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by National Security Adviser John Bolton, third from left, first lady Melania Trump, fourth from right, US Ambassador to Iraq Doug Silliman, third from right, and senior military leadership, speaks to members of the media at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik More

Announcing the news, Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, tweeted a picture of Mr Trump posing with his wife and US soldiers in uniform.

Ms Sanders wrote: “President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and senior military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas.”

Some 5,200 American troops remain stationed in Iraq, the country that the US invaded in March 2003 in the wake of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The visit to Al Asad Air Base, which is west of Baghdad, saw Mr Trump accompanied by a small group of aides and Secret Service agents, as well as a pool of reporters.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

The US president spent around three hours at the base. He was also due to stop in at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on the trip back home.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump defended his decision to pull America’s 2,000 troops out of Syria despite warnings from senior military figures and allies.

There are fears America’s withdrawal could undermine the attempts to fully defeat Isil, which retains pockets of support in the country, and let Russia and Iran increase their hold there.

Donald Trump and Melania posing for selfies with US troops during a surprise visit to Iraq Credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS More