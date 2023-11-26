Donald Trump is making vermin look good by comparison | Letters

"Vermin," as spewed from the mouth of a multi-indicted loser ex-president, taken from the Hitler-Goebbels playbook. So who are the vermin; are they Italians, Greeks, Mexicans, Jews, Haitians, Guatemalans, Asians, Blacks, Arabs, Europeans? Or are they Catholics, Buddhists, Muslims, Hebrews, Protestants and their many sects? but surely not the evangelicals, who find favor in him. All the huddled masses looking for a better life. The only description I see for vermin is a red MAGA hat sprouting orange hair and sitting atop a head devoid of decency.

Ira Phillips, Lake Worth

Donald Trump's use of the word 'vermin' links the Republican frontrunner with another authoritarian, Adolph Hitler.

US must reject Trump and Trumpism

Trump is as destructive to this union and the world order as was the German demagogue of the 1930s. The American voters cannot allow a repeat of that immoral abdication of civic responsibility be repeated in this century, in this country. Trump is panicked of being legally restrained on any of the pending 91 counts of alleged illegality, thus his unchecked verbal assaults on the courts. His mental incompetency and egomania makes him unqualified to reside untethered in any position of authority. It’s up to the courts and the voters.

Harriet Pashman, Jupiter

DeSantis short-shrifts taxpayers

Does Gov. DeSantis not understand the old saying "Don't cut off your nose to spite your face?" The Post's Nov. 13 headline read "Florida passed on $400M in solar power grants that could have helped trim bills.” The grants are intended to help lower energy costs for families, create jobs and help reduce greenhouse effects that accelerate global climate change by providing financial support and incentives to communities that were previously locked out of investments. What could be wrong with that?

The grants were part of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and that seems to be a problem for DeSantis. He pledged to unravel Biden’s green energy agenda if elected president. For DeSantis, turning down the $400 million is more of a political statement than good governing. When a private individual wants to give up money for principle that is not my problem. I do have a problem when it’s my elected official that is supposed to be representing my interests as a taxpayer. It’s my money he's turning away.

Michael Kalisz, North Palm Beach

Voters will make the call in 2024

I can’t believe what I heard a few weeks ago: Trump stating that if loses Iowa, that the election would be rigged. I wonder what he will do if he loses to President Biden? I’m also getting sick of all the networks talking about all these crazy polls. We have seen over the last four years that polls mean absolutely nothing, and it’s shameful that they continue to act so surprised when they say Trump is leading Biden. Let’s give the American people credit when they go to the voting booth. We do the right thing.

Ed Pelka, Palm Beach Gardens

