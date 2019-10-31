Donald Trump May Be Preparing for A Standoff with Iran Over Syria

U.S. policy on Syria has been on a roller coaster ride in October. It’s unclear what will come next because current options vary from withdrawing from part of Syria to leaving all of eastern Syria to increasing troop levels in areas where oil fields are located. President Donald Trump consults only a small team on Syrian issues and U.S. policy remains compartmentalized between the Pentagon and State Department. One thing is clear from the White House, the United States now wants to secure the oil.

The same day that Trump announced that a U.S. raid killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the president also responded to questions about his tweets that indicated the United States would secure oil fields in Syria. He said that the oil was “so valuable for many reasons, it fueled ISIS, it helps the Kurds, and . . . it can help us because we should be able to take some also.” Trump said he might work with an American oil company to develop the infrastructure. For now, the United States is “protecting” the oil. “That doesn’t mean we don’t make a deal at some point,” he said.

The “making a deal” portion of the statement is classic Trump and is the kind of policy that has come to underpin this administration, which tends to view foreign policy as transactional. This includes the U.S. policy on “maximum pressure” on Iran which has eschewed military action in favor of economic sanctions. The Trump administration does not want a war with Iran, despite commentary that portrayed his White House as hawkish. The departure of National Security Advisor John Bolton in September reduced chances of conflict with Iran. It was Bolton, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that ramped up rhetoric in May. But Iran’s alleged attacks on oil tankers, shooting down a U.S. drone, and involvement in an attack on Saudi oil facilities, showed that Tehran had called Washington’s bluff. Bolton’s “unrelenting force” threats have dried up.

We now know that Trump may have been open to a meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in September and he only torpedoed a Taliban meeting and Afghanistan deal at the last minute. Taken together, it shows that the White House is open to creative dealmaking, even if the record illustrates that Trump’s instincts have not always panned out. For instance, North Korea has not de-escalated tensions, but Trump could be open to a third meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

This matters for Syria. The stated U.S. goals in Syria are three-fold: Support a UN-led process on a political solution to the Syrian civil war, the defeat of ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliates, and the “removal of all-Iranian-led forces and proxies from Syria.” U.S. Syria envoy James Jeffrey reiterated these goals at an October 22 hearing in the Senate. He also said he was not consulted on Trump’s October 6 decision to withdraw troops. This means that the White House sees these goals as flexible. Trump has said that ISIS was defeated several times, as early as December 2018. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid on October 27. Although the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition, which has around eighty partners, is still fighting ISIS in Iraq, the terrorist organization has been weakened greatly since 2017. Trump paints the ISIS war as an “endless war” he inherited. He also is not focused on the UN-led Geneva talks about political solutions to the Syrian conflict. The U.S. support for UN discussions have origins in John Kerry’s policies from 2015.

What remains of the U.S. role in Syria, therefore, is not the anti-Assad campaign or the ISIS war. The Iran angle is still important because of the maximum pressure strategy and because the White House might see the oil fields in eastern Syria as leverage for making a deal with Iran. That may seem like a far-fetched idea, but Iran has been relatively silent on the continuing U.S. role in Syria. Iran’s media, which usually focuses on the U.S. role in the Middle East. has been quieter in recent weeks about Trump’s Syria policy. Iran seems to hope that the United States will leave and that there is no reason to provoke Washington while it is withdrawing. But Trump’s oil statements have reversed all of that. U.S. troops are returning and bringing their equipment with them. The withdrawal will include mechanized units and armored vehicles typically used to deter various threats, including a possible raid by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally. The oil fields near Deir Ezzor and the Conoco gas field facility have been targeted by the Syrian regime and Russian contractors in the past. The United States and Syrian Democratic Forces liberated these areas from ISIS in September 2017. The United States established a base near the Omar oil field.