Donald Trump to meet Queen at Buckingham Palace ahead of general election

Donald Trump will meet The Queen for the second time this year when he visits the UK at the beginning of December.

The US President and the First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Britain for a three-day visit from Dec 2 to Dec 4 and will meet Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace which will tie into their Nato commitments.

In a statement from the White House, a spokesman said: "Seventy years after its founding, NATO remains the most successful Alliance in history, guaranteeing the security, prosperity, and freedom of its members.

"President Trump looks forward to meeting with the other NATO Heads of State and government to review the Alliance’s unprecedented progress on burden-sharing, including adding more than $100 billion in new defense spending since 2016.

"The President will also emphasize the need for the NATO Alliance to ensure its readiness for the threats of tomorrow, including those emanating from cyberspace, those affecting our critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, and those posed by terrorism."

The announcement comes amid political tension on both sides of the Atlantic, with the campaign for the British general election hotting up in the UK and Mr Trump facing an impeachment inquiry in Washington.

Donald Trump's state visit to the UK

US President Donald Trump travelled to Britain for a three-day state visit in June this year.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the president arrived aboard Air Force One having already created a considerable degree of political turbulence with comments on the then Tory leadership race, Brexit and the Duchess of Sussex.

On his second day, at a press conference with then prime minister Theresa May, he revealed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had requested a meeting, but was rejected.

It later emerged that the president held a 20-minute phone call with the soon-to-be Tory leader Boris Johnson and met with Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, among others.

On his third day Mr Trump, and First Lady Melania, joined the Queen and Prince Charles, Mrs May and other world leaders, at a commemoration of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth with veterans.

The event was to tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and period aircraft.

The Queen then bid farewell to Mr and Mrs Trump before they travelled to Ireland to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.