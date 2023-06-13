Donald Trump in Miami court on classified documents charges - in pictures

Donald Trump has appeared in a Miami court today, facing charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House.

The former President, who is campaigning to win back the White House, arrived at the Miami courthouse after travelling by motorcade from the Trump Doral Resort.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse

Law enforcement officers operate as the motorcade former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, to appear at his arraignment on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida

As expected, Miami has seen a heightened security presence anticipating the crowds both outside and around the courthouse.

Police officers stand in a street cordoned with tape, after an unattended package was discovered on it, near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the day former U.S. President Donald Trump is to appear at on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida

Law enforcement officials stand guard at a transit stop outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

Throughout the day, people have been gathering outside the courthouse.

Both pro- and anti- Trump protesters have been making their voices heard, alongside members of the media, Trump impersonators and passers-by.

A trump supporter outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson United States Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to surrender today federal authorities in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 June 2023

A Trump opponent holds a sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a judge on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

A supporter of former President Donald Trump pulls a trailer around outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a judge on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

A protester against former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida

A person holds a banner near The Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the morning former U.S. President Trump is to appear there on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2023

A Trump impersonator speaks to the media outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, Florida on June 13, 2023

