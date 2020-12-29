Donald Trump, Michelle Obama named America’s most admired in 2020

DeMicia Inman

For the first time in over a decade, former president Barack Obama is not granted the top spot in the annual survey.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Donald Trump earned the most votes for most admired man and woman in 2020.

In the annual survey conducted by Gallup, Trump took over former President Barack Obama‘s 12-year run as the most admired man. According to the platform, in 2019, the two men tied for the top spot.

Read More: NY Post calls on Trump to ‘stop the insanity’ after initially endorsing him

Overall, Obama is tied with former president Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever 1st place wins in the poll. During the survey, participants are asked to name the man and woman they most admire, no matter the person’s geographical location.

POTUS earned 18% of the votes to take the number one spot. President Obama follows him with 15%, President-elect Joe Biden with 6%, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who placed in the top 10 for the first time with 3%, and Pope Francis rounded out the top five with 2%.

According to Gallup, it is typical for the incumbent president to be named most admired. Since the survey began to be conducted in 1946, 60 times out of 74, the commander in chief received the most votes.

The years a president did not finish first includes Harry Truman (1946-1947 and 1950-1952), Lyndon Johnson (1967-1968), Richard Nixon (1973), Gerald Ford (1974-1975), Jimmy Carter (1980), George W. Bush (2008) and Donald Trump (2017-2018).

The votes were also notably split among political parties. Gallup revealed Obama was the top choice among Democrats, at 32%, but that is down from 41% last year. Fauci was named by 5% of Democrats, but only 1% of Republicans. Independent voters selected both Trump and Obama at an 11% rate.

In total, 48% of Republicans named Trump this year, which ultimately lead to him being ranked in the top 10 men for the 10th time. Previously, he was listed in 1988 through 1990 and 2011.

Michelle Obama and Donald Trump Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Obama and Donald Trump Photo: Getty Images

Read More: Michelle Obama gifted Barack Obama with art by wrongfully convicted man

With 1% of votes each, Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, Bill Gates, Lebron James, and the Dalai Lama round out 2020’s top 10 most admired men. According to Gallup, this James’ first year in the top ten. Among those surveyed, 11% named a relative or another non-public figure as the man they admire most, while 21% did not name anyone in response to the open-ended question.

For women, Gallup has asked 71 times since 1948, and since the initiation of the survey, the First Lady is likely to come out on top. The survey results named a current First Lady 18 times or a former First Lady 39 times, with the woman holding the title at least once in their life winning a total of 57 times.

This year, Michelle Obama was named by 10% of Americans as their most admired woman. In second place is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with 6%, while Melania Trump is ranked third with 4%. Throughout her husband’s presidency, Mrs. Trump has been in the top 10 but has never finished first.

The top 10 women named most admirable is a more diverse list than the men mentioned above. In fourth place is Oprah Winfrey, followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg respectively. It is both Harris and Ocasio-Cortez’s first time named in the top 10.

According to its website, Gallup interviews a minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older for each survey in the Gallup Poll Social Series. The specifics for this poll “are based on telephone interviews conducted Dec. 1-17, 2020, with a random sample of 1,018 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.”

The Gallup poll is not the first end-of-the-year list for some of these nominees. Biden and Harris were named TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year after their defeat of Trump in the presidential election, according to theGrio.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris theGrio.com
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Instagram)

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” wrote the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal.

Superstar NBA Player Lebron James has also been named by various platforms as the top sportsperson, including TIME’s Athlete of the Year. According to theGrio, the Akron-bred basketball player was recognized for his efforts to use his platform for social change.

“After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it,” the outlet wrote, according to the report. “And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Donald Trump, Michelle Obama named America’s most admired in 2020 appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President files Supreme Court election challenge, and says GOP has ‘death wish’ to defy him

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • Trials begin for 10 charged with fleeing from Hong Kong

    Trials for 10 people accused of attempting to flee Hong Kong by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent began in China on Monday, a court official said. A spokesperson for the Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, said the trials began Monday afternoon as scheduled. The spokesperson declined to give her name, as is usual among Chinese court officials.

  • Saudi court jails women's rights activist, posing challenge for Biden

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation. The verdict and sentence pose a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh's human rights record. Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women's rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • 7-year-old's shooting death fuels calls for private police in affluent Atlanta neighborhood

    Kennedy Maxie was shot while Christmas shopping in the upscale Buckhead area, prompting city leaders to renew efforts for a private security force.

  • Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

    Unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least 14 passers-by, police and officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the town of Sorab, said Mohammad Aslam, a local police official.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com $2,000 checks are good Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase McConnell blocks vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • U.S., EU criticise China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID-19

    The European Union and United States on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who reported at the peak of the crisis in the city where the coronavirus first emerged. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he strongly condemned Zhang's conviction and called for her immediate and unconditional release, accusing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of restricting and manipulating information about the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

  • Prosecutors waiting on debris testing in AG crash

    A team of prosecutors is waiting for testing results on a piece of debris that may indicate where the South Dakota attorney general's car was when he struck and killed a man over three months ago, a prosecutor said Monday. A decision on whether to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the Sept. 12 crash has been delayed for months, prompting criticism from Gov. Kristi Noem. The Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation, has reported it handed over all its findings to prosecutors, led by Hyde County deputy state's attorney Emily Sovell.

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com $2,000 checks are good Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Russia tells Navalny to return or face jail

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was given a last minute ultimatum by his home country Russia on Monday (December 28): Fly back home at once or face jail. Navalny - a leading opponent of President Vladimir Putin - collapsed on a plane in August and was airlifted to Germany for treatment soon after. Western nations allege he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent. Russia said it has seen no evidence he was poisoned and denied any involvement in the incident. On Monday, Russia's Federal Prison Service - or FSIN - accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended sentence he is still serving from 2014. They also said he had evaded the supervision of Russia's criminal inspection authority. It used an article from British medical publication The Lancet about Navalny's treatment. It said he had been discharged from hospital in Berlin on September 20th and that all symptoms of what it called his illness had vanished by mid-October. Navalny is serving out a suspended three-and-a-half-year prison term over a theft case, a conviction he says was politically-motivated. His probation expires on December 30th. In a statement, the prison service warned Navalny's suspended sentence could be changed to a real jail term. It gave no deadline for his return, but Navalny posed a screenshot of a message to his lawyer which he said he had until 9 a.m. Tuesday (December 29) to return and show up at a Moscow office. His spokeswoman said on Twitter it was impossible for Navalny to return in time and that he was still recuperating after his poisoning.

  • Russia says reinforcing Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters have clashed with Kurdish forces

    Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops. The deployment comes ahead of talks in Russia on Tuesday between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman filmed making false phone theft accusation against musician’s Black teenage son

    Fourteen-year-old said incident left him ‘shell-shocked’

  • Inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

    An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said. At the time of the 2009 procedure, condemned prisoner Romell Broom was only the second inmate nationally to survive an execution after they began in modern times. One death row inmate currently has a positive COVID-19 test, and 55 death row inmates tested positive and then recovered, French said.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com $2,000 checks are good Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Senate Investigation Finds Obama Admin Knowingly Funded al-Qaeda Affiliate

    Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) recently released a report detailing the findings of an investigation his staff began in February 2019 into the relationship between World Vision and ISRA.The probe found that World Vision was not aware that ISRA had been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2004 after funneling roughly $5 million to Maktab al-Khidamat, the predecessor to Al-Qaeda controlled by Osama Bid Laden. However, that ignorance was born from insufficient vetting practices, the report said.“World Vision works to help people in need across the world, and that work is admirable,” Grassley said in a statement. “Though it may not have known that ISRA was on the sanctions list or that it was listed because of its affiliation with terrorism, it should have. Ignorance can’t suffice as an excuse. World Vision’s changes in vetting practices are a good first step, and I look forward to its continued progress.”The investigation was sparked by a July 2018 National Review article in which Sam Westrop, the director of the Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch, detailed MEF’s findings that the Obama administration had approved a “$200,000 grant of taxpayer money to ISRA.”Government officials specifically authorized the release of “at least $115,000” of this grant even after learning that it was a designated terror organization, Westrop wrote.According to the Senate report, World Vision submitted a grant application to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to carry out its Blue Nile Recovery Program on January 21, 2014. The proposed program sought to provide food security, sanitation equipment, and health services to areas hard-hit by conflict in the Blue Nile region of Sudan.USAID awarded World Vision a $723,405 grant for the program. The next month, ISRA agreed to provide humanitarian services to parts of the Blue Nile Region for World Vision, according to the report. The two organizations had also collaborated on several projects in 2013 and 2014.World Vision only discovered ISRA was sanctioned after the Evangelical humanitarian non-profit discussed partnering with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on a separate humanitarian project in Sudan. In performing a routine vetting of World Vision and its partners, IOM discovered ISRA’s sanctioned status and reached out to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Compliance Team to confirm.After receiving confirmation from OFAC, IOM rejected World Vision’s offer to collaborate, the report says.World Vision’s legal department was notified of ISRA’s potential status as a sanctioned entity in September 2014 and immediately halted all payments to the organization while it investigated.The non-profit sent a letter to OFAC on November 19, 2014, asking for clarification regarding ISRA’s status, and requesting that, in the event that ISRA was sanctioned, it be awarded a temporary license to finish out the organizations’ existing contract.Two months later, Treasury responded, confirming that ISRA is sanctioned and denying the request for a license to work with the organization, as that would be “inconsistent with OFAC policy.”One month later, World Vision submitted another request for a license to transact with ISRA to pay them $125,000 for services rendered, lest it face legal consequences and potential expulsion from Sudan.On May 4, 2015, the Obama administration’s State Department recommended OFAC grant World Vision’s request for the license to transact. The next day, OFAC granted the license to pay ISRA $125,000 for services rendered, and later sent the non-profit a “cautionary letter” making it aware that its collaboration with ISRA appeared to have violated the Global Terrorism Sanction Regulations.The report said the investigation “did not find any evidence that World Vision intentionally sought to circumvent U.S. sanctions by partnering with ISRA.”“We also found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity prior to receiving notice from Treasury,” the report adds. “However, based on the evidence presented, we conclude that World Vision had access to the appropriate public information and should have known how, but failed to, properly vet ISRA as a sub-grantee, resulting in the transfer of U.S. taxpayer dollars to an organization with an extensive history of supporting terrorist organization [sic] and terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden.”The report calls World Vision’s system for vetting prospective sub-grantees “borderline negligent” and says the organization “ignored elementary level investigative procedures.”World Vision spent weeks after being informed by IOM of ISRA’s sanction status investigating the claim and was unable to reach a conclusion, relying upon “what could only be described as flawed logic,” the report says.The report accuses World Vision of attempting to eschew blame, and notes that IOM “was able to quickly vet ISRA and determine their status as a sanctioned entity.” “Had World Vision employed the same due diligence and similar methods employed by IOM, taxpayer dollars would not have exchanged hands with an organization that is known to fund terrorist organizations,” it said. While World Vision has instituted additional screening methods, “the Finance Committee staff has reservations” about its ability to avoid similar situations in the future, the report says. “World Vision has a duty to ensure that funds acquired from the U.S. government or donated by Americans do not end up supporting terrorist activity,” it says. “Particularly concerning to this Committee is World Vision’s attempt to shift the blame to the federal government for their own inability to properly vet a subcontractor. A more robust and fundamentally sound system of screening and vetting is needed to restore the public’s trust that contributions made to World Vision are not funding illicit organizations.”“Moreover, although we find no reason to doubt World Vision’s assertion that the funds in their entirety were used by ISRA for humanitarian purposes, that money inevitably aids their terrorist activities,” it concludes.World Vision said in a statement that it “takes our compliance obligations seriously and shares Sen. Grassley and the committee staff's objective for good stewardship.”“We appreciate the acknowledgement that the committee staff’s report to the chairman 'found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity prior to receiving notice from Treasury,’” it added. “Terrorism runs counter to everything World Vision stands for as an organization and we strongly condemn any act of terrorism or support for such activities.”

  • Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

    The parents of an 8-year-old student who killed himself after being persistently bullied can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district that alleges wrongful death and other charges, a federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday. The three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said Gabriel Taye's parents had established “reckless behavior” that prevents school officials from receiving governmental immunity for their handling of the case. The lawsuit's allegations also charge school officials with intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and failure to report child abuse.

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com $2,000 checks are good Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey call out Congress for supporting 'bloated' defense bill while blocking stimulus check increase Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Britain to place more parts of country in tier 4 of COVID curbs - The Times

    Ministers were considering imposing the toughest measures on parts of southwest England and Cumbria, where the variant appears to be gaining ground even though cases remain relatively low, said the report. The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/12/28/two-thirds-england-could-tier-4-covid-restrictions-week on Monday that Midlands and the North region in England are expected to be put into Tier 4. Health Minister Matt Hancock will give an update on regional coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.