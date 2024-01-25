Donald Trump Has Midnight Meltdown Over E. Jean Carroll As Trial Resumes

Donald Trump repeatedly attacked his accuser E. Jean Carroll on his Truth Social platform overnight Wednesday, just hours before the writer’s second defamation trial against him was set to resume in a New York courtroom.

Trump shared a mix of 37 videos, tweets, news articles and rants over two hours. It followed a similar pattern to previous online rampages by the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.

The former president was last year ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse after Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Trump was also found liable for defamation after he denied the accusation, claimed not to know Carroll and repeatedly called her character into question.

Carroll’s current defamation trial against Trump centers on derogatory comments he made about her when he was president.

She is seeking more than $10 million in damages. The trial was suspended on Monday after a juror fell ill. Carroll’s lawyers are scheduled to conclude their case on Thursday morning when Trump may also defend himself.

Related...