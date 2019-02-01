Donald Trump Might Pick This Bitcoin Optimist to Lead the World Bank

When Satoshi Nakamoto created bitcoin, a message in the cryptocurrency’s Genesis block made clear that it was a direct response to banking industry mismanagement and the financial and political structures that continued to enable it. Just one decade later, US President Donald Trump might tap a cautious crypto optimist to lead the World Bank.

Trump Considering El-Erian for World Bank President



According to Bloomberg, Mohamed El-Erian is one of several candidates that Trump has shortlisted for the job of World Bank president.

The 60-year-old El-Erian currently serves as chief economic adviser at Allianz, where his views on bitcoin have sharply diverged from those of his boss, Allianz CEO Andreas Utermann.

While Utermann has argued that regulators should “outlaw” cryptocurrency, El-Erian has called bitcoin a “disruptive” technology that could play a major role in the future of peer-to-peer transactions.

Read the full story on CCN.com.