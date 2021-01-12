Donald Trump says he's at 'zero risk' of being removed from office by 25th Amendment as he arrives in Texas

Rozina Sabur

Donald Trump said he was at "zero risk" from being removed from office via the 25th Amendment as he arrived in Texas for his first public event since the deadly riots in the US Capitol last week.

Mr Trump began his trip to the US-Mexico border by addressing the events around the storming of Congress and condemning the violent scenes that unfolded on January 6. “It’s time for peace and for calm,” Mr Trump said.

In an apparent attempt to distance himself from the attacks on police by the pro-Trump mob on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: “Respect for law enforcement is the foundation of the MAGA agenda.”

Mr Trump went on to attack moves to remove him from office, saying: “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration”. 

It was a reference to a longshot bid by Democrats in Congress to force Mike Pence, the Vice President, to invoke the US Constitution's 25th Amendment, which would declare Trump unfit to perform his duties and install Mr Pence as acting president.

As he left the White House earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump dismissed any suggestion that he was personally responsible for the mob, arguing that his incendiary speech to supporters just hours earlier had been “totally appropriate”.

It is the first time Mr Trump has taken questions from reporters since a violent mob swarmed the Capitol last week after the US president urged supporters to "fight like hell" against the certification of Joe Biden's victory in Congress.

Speaking as he boarded Marine One at the White House, Mr Trump called the second impeachment proceedings a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

Democrats plan to move ahead with impeachment proceedings in the event that Mr Pence declines to invoke the 25th Amendment, including a House vote on an article of impeachment expected Wednesday.

09:03 PM

Trump praises border wall

Mr Trump went on to lavish praise on his administration's immigration policies and accomplishments as he spoke in front of a a section of the Mexico border wall in Texas, a symbol of the hard-line immigration policy he has pursued during his four years in office.

"It's steel, it's concrete inside the steel... it's as strong as you can have," he said of the newly constructed piece of border wall. "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down." he added.  

Trump used the trip to underscore his hardline immigration policies - Reuters
Trump used the trip to underscore his hardline immigration policies - Reuters

 

08:33 PM

Trump: 'It's time for peace and calm'

 In an apparent attempt to distance himself from the attacks on police by the pro-Trump mob on Wednesday, Mr Trump claimed support for law enforcement was “the foundation of the MAGA agenda”.  MAGA is a reference to his 2016 election campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. 

Mr Trump condemned the “mob” which he said “stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government” without respect for “America’s history and traditions”.

“Now is the time for our nation to heal and it is time for peace and for calm,” Mr Trump said. 

08:27 PM

Trump: 25th Amendment is 'zero risk'

Donald Trump has arrived in Alamo, Texas, for his first public event since the unrest in the Capitol last Wednesday.

Mr Trump began his remarks by addressing the violent unrest and the subsequent calls for him to be removed from office.

“Free speech is under assault like never before,” Mr Trump said. It comes days after the US president was permanently suspended from Twitter.

“The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration,” Mr Trump went on.

It was a reference to an attempt by Democrats in Congress to force Mike Pence, the Vice President, to use the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution which allows for the removal of a sitting president if they cannot fulfill their duties.

“As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for,” Mr Trump warned.

"The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time," he also said. 

08:12 PM

Trump arrives in Texas

President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall under construction&nbsp; - AP
President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall under construction - AP

 

07:24 PM

Capitol rioters should be added to no-fly list, says top Democrat

Supporters of President Donald Trump who breached the Capitol should be banned from flying, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, calling those in the mob insurrectionists who are a threat to national security.

Schumer said U.S. officials should place people who were inside the Capitol building on the federal "no fly" list.

"We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage," Schumer said at a news briefing.

He discussed the matter with FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and sent lawmakers running for safety, interrupting Congress' work of formally certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has falsely claimed the Nov. 3 election was rigged since losing it by a substantial margin.

There was a danger of many of the same people who stormed the Capitol returning to Washington in the days before the inauguration, Schumer told reporters.

The FBI was not immediately available for comment.

05:00 PM

Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican donor and big Trump backer, has died

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the world's richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age 87.

Mr Adelson died on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to Las Vegas Sands Corp, which he turned into the world's largest casino company.

He was a prominent supporter of Israel and Jewish causes. With a net worth of $33.4 billion as of this week, he ranked as the world's 38th richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Adelson and his Israeli-born physician wife Miriam donated more money than anybody else in the 2020 U.S. elections, giving $218 million to Republican candidates and conservative causes, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a watchdog group.

The Adelsons were prolific backers of Trump's 2016 presidential bid and remained supportive during his tumultuous presidency. The casino magnate was in regular contact with Trump after he took office and saw some of his cherished goals come to fruition, including the moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in a break with decades of American policy. Mr Adelson attended the embassy dedication ceremony in May 2018.

"He crafted the course of nations," his widow, Miriam, said in a statement.

"He was a wonderful friend to us personally and an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

04:48 PM

Mike Pompeo alleges Iran new 'home base' of al-Qaeda

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged Tuesday that arch-enemy Iran has become a new "home base" for al-Qaeda worse than Afghanistan, an assertion questioned by experts.

In a speech a week before leaving office, Mr Pompeo confirmed a New York Times report that al-Qaeda's second-in-command was killed last year in Tehran, although he did not say that Israel carried it out.

"Al-Qaeda has a new home base. It is the Islamic Republic of Iran," Mr Pompeo said in a speech at the National Press Club. "I would say Iran is indeed the new Afghanistan - as the key geographic hub for al-Qaeda - but it's actually worse." 

"Unlike in Afghanistan, when al-Qaeda was hiding in the mountains, al-Qaeda today is operating under the hard shell of the Iranian regime's protection."

"Tehran has allowed al-Qaeda to fund-raise, to freely communicate with other al-Qaeda members around the world and perform many other functions that were previously directed from Afghanistan and Pakistan."

Mr Pompeo urged more international pressure, calling the alleged alliance a "massive force for evil all over the world."

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the allegations, tweeting: "No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came" from Pompeo's "favourite" Middle East "destinations" he added. "NONE from Iran."

The majority of the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York came from US-ally Saudi Arabia.

04:31 PM

Watch: Donald Trump calls move to impeach 'absolutely ridiculous'

04:22 PM

Mexico border wall has made a 'tremendous difference' says Trump

President Trump has spoken of the reason for his trip down to Texas this afternoon, saying he is going to inspect his "tremendously successful" border wall.

"As you know we've completed the wall. They may want to expand it. We have the expansion underway. It's been tremendously successful, far beyond what anyone thought," he told reporters as he boarded Marine One. 

"We're stopping in large numbers the drugs coming into the country for many, many years and decades. We're stopping a lot of illegal immigration. Our numbers have been very good," he added.

The border wall was a key campaign promise in 2016 and a central pillar in Trump's anti-immigration strategy. 

"There does seem to be a surge now because people are coming up. Some caravans are starting to form because they think there's going to be a lot in it for them if they're able to get through, but we're able to stop it. The wall has made a tremendous difference," the President concluded.

04:12 PM

Trump takes aim at 'big tech'

President Trump has told reporters that 'big tech' is making a "terrible mistake" during his first comments to the press since the storming of the US Capitol building last week.

He said that big technological companies are "doing a horrible thing to the United States" and that he has "never seen such anger as he sees now" after the decision to ban him from major platforms.

"They are making a catastrophic mistake... They're dividing and divisive and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time," he said. 

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have all banned the 45th President from their platforms for varying lengths of time.

Facebook and Instagram have suspended his accounts until after the inauguration of Joe Biden, while Twitter have permanently banned him from their platform, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

04:00 PM

Trump: 'I want no violence'

The soon to be former President said there was tremendous anger about moves to impeach him but added he did not want violence.

"I want no violence," Trump told reporters as he left for a trip to the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

In his first remarks to reporters since Dec. 8, the embattled Republican president did not answer a question about whether he would resign.

He criticised impeachment moves by Democratic lawmakers.

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and they're doing it, and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing," Trump said. He added that the move to impeach him, on a charge of inciting insurrection over the Capitol attack, was a continuation of the "witch hunt" against him.

Trump would become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice if the House of Representatives votes in favor of impeachment on Wednesday.

03:53 PM

My speech was totally appropriate, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday disavowed any responsibility for his supporters' violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last week, saying his remarks at the time were appropriate.

"If you read my speech ... what I said was totally appropriate," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews when asked about any personal responsibility he had regarding the Jan. 6 attack when his supporters stormed the Capitol with members of Congress and his own Vice President Mike Pence inside.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court

    An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns made his first court appearance Monday. A judge scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering to authorities over the weekend in Phoenix. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Son of N.Y. Supreme Court Judge Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots

    Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with last week's rioting at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is reporting that Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. > The son of a New York Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to a law enforcement source. Aaron Mostofsky was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to the source. @brynnCNN> > -- Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 12, 2021The younger Mostofsky, before being identified as the judge’s son, told the New York Post on Wednesday that he had stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”Aaron Mostofsky was seen wearing a fur costume inside the Capitol and wielding a police riot shield that he said he “found,” according to the New York Post. “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he told the outlet. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”A spokesman for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, told the outlet on Friday that the judge "has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”Law enforcement has made a number of arrests in connection with the unrest at the Capitol, with many of the rioters having traveled from across the country to protest the electoral vote count that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Rioters included state lawmakers and others with wealth and power, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker and radio host from Texas who flew via private jet to Washington, D.C. to "storm the Capitol."

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • Hong Kong mass arrests: A stark step in Beijing’s ‘drive for control’

    Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 politicians and activists Wednesday, in a sign of how drastically Beijing has curtailed political freedoms.

  • Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

    Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state banner in the U.S. that included the divisive rebel symbol. Voters approved the design in November, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed a law to make it an official state symbol. Just before signing the law, Reeves said the old flag with the Confederate symbol was “a prominent roadblock to unity.”

  • U.S. pursuing seditious conspiracy cases in 'unprecedented' probe of Capitol riot

    The U.S. Justice Department has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 individuals on their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters, and investigators are working toward charging people with assault and seditious conspiracy, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. said on Tuesday. "I think the scope and scale of this investigation and these cases are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history, but probably DOJ history," Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said in a press briefing on Tuesday. "The Capitol grounds outside and inside are... a crime scene."

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.> To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell.> > — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

    Iran must reverse its decision to enrich uranium at higher levels and give international diplomacy a chance to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union said in a statement. "The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20% by Iran at the underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant ... is a very serious development and a matter of deep concern," the EU's 27 governments said in a statement released late on Monday. Iran started pressing ahead with plans to enrich uranium to 20% fissile strength at its underground Fordow nuclear plant last week, a level Tehran achieved before striking the deal with world powers to contain its disputed nuclear ambitions.

  • Democrats have a new tool to undo Trump's 'midnight rule-making.' But there's a catch.

    Democrats have never reversed a rule through the Congressional Review Act, which was created to allow legislators to rein in the executive branch.

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas