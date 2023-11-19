Donald Trump mocks Jimmy Carter's presidency after Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care

Former President Donald Trump mocked former President Jimmy Carter at an event in Iowa on Saturday, one day after the Carter family publicly confirmed former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care.

Trump, criticizing Biden at a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, told a crowd of supporters that “The happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter because his administration looked brilliant compared to these clowns.”

“Compared to Biden, Jimmy Carter was a brilliant, brilliant president,” Trump said.

The Carter Center announced last week that the former first lady entered hospice care, which is typically provided to patients who choose to no longer receive treatment towards the end of their life. Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February, and the Carter family confirmed in May that Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

Jason Carter, the Carters’ grandson and chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees, told USA TODAY earlier this year that the couple remains together and in love has they face health challenges.

“They are together. They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives,” he said.

Jason Carter added that, while his grandfather faces “really significant physical challenges,” but he does spend time watching baseball games and seeing family “almost every day.”

“They're both doing as well as can be expected,” he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump mocks Jimmy Carter after Rosalynn Carter enters hospice