Donald Trump must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says

Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
Here's what you'll need to cover all the costs of buying a home, including down payment, closing costs, and monthly payments.