Donald Trump Names 2 Potential Running Mates He Admits Have Done Serious Toadying

Donald Trump has talked about two Republicans could who end up as his running mate if he becomes the GOP nominee for the 2024 election.

They each have something in common. They’ve both fawned over Trump in recent weeks, according to the former president himself.

In an interview with Fox News personality Maria Bartiromo that aired on Sunday, Trump discussed the possibility of Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and South Dakota Kristi Noem joining his ticket ― although he was adamant he wouldn’t announce his potential vice president “for a while.”

“We have so many great people in the Republican Party,” the four-times-indicted GOP front-runner said, noting it would have to be someone “who would be a good president” in “case of emergency.”

Trump said he’d called his former GOP presidential primary rival Scott and told him, “You’re a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself.”

Scott had been “a real tiger” for him since ditching his own campaign, he added.

Last month, Scott sycophantically told Trump on stage, “I just love you.”

Noem, meanwhile, “has been incredible fighting for me,” Trump noted. “She said, ‘I’d never run against him because I can’t beat him.’ That was a very nice thing to say.”

Trump also denied a report that his campaign had talked with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the role.

“I like him a lot” but it “never happened,” claimed Trump.

Other reported contenders include Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), former GOP presidential primary rival Vivek Ramaswamy and even former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

