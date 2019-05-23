Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi warfare hits new level, raising the risk of even more gridlock

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of an infrastructure meeting with Democrats left lawmakers scrambling to assess whether the fallout would reach other White House priorities, including a pending trade deal with Canada and Mexico that the president hopes will replace NAFTA.

Fuming about Democratic investigations into his presidency, Trump refused to shake hands with Democrats on Wednesday and left the meeting. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused the president of throwing "a temper tantrum for us all to see."

Trump disputed her account in a tweet late Wednesday.

"This is not true. I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden," Trump wrote. "Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!"

I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway - Fake & Corrupt Press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Thursday morning, the president returned to that characterization of the truncated meeting between him, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

"I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media," the president tweeted. "Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press!"

Trump has indicated he's prepared to push most of his legislative agenda off until after the 2020 election, a recognition that Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to reach consensus on much of anything as nearly two dozen Democratic presidential candidates barnstorm early primary states in the hunt for the nomination.

In a hastily arranged statement Wednesday in the Rose Garden, Trump said Washington could not be on an "investigations" track while pursuing legislation.

"Let them play their games. We're going to go down one track at a time," Trump said of Democrats. "Let them finish up. And we'll be all set."

Ever since Democrats captured control of the House in last year's midterm election, much of Trump's legislative agenda on immigration, funding for his border wall and health care has been aspirational.

Wednesday's blowup left the status of several White House priorities uncertain.

"Sadly, the only job the president seems to be concerned with is his own," Pelosi wrote in a letter released to reporters Wednesday night. "He threatened to stop working with Democrats on all legislation unless we end oversight of his administration."

Trump needs Democratic support for his signature trade deal, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. If approved by Congress, that pact would allow Trump to honor a campaign pledge to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

The deal faces a high hurdle in the Democratic-controlled House. The latest squabble makes its prospects even more doubtful, said Daniel Ujczo, an Ohio-based trade attorney who has closely followed developments surrounding the new trade deal.

“The only way for USMCA to get done is for everything to fall just right between the White House and Congress,” Ujczo said. “And I’ve seen no objective evidence that could happen. And this is yet another example. At the very least, this is adding delay to a process where we were already up against a tight timing window.”

Another potential issue: talks to fund the government after September and raise the nation's debt ceiling. The White House and lawmakers were making progress this week on a two-year agreement to avoid another government shutdown and the potential for a financial crisis if the government is forced to default on its debt.

White House officials did not respond to questions about the trade agreement. An administration official said negotiations on the budget and the debt ceiling continued between the White House and Congress.