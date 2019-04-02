Donald Trump, NATO leader meet amid tensions over military spending by US allies

WASHINGTON – Marking the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the world's most famous NATO critic – President Donald Trump – focused Tuesday on the money paid by members of the historic U.S.-European military alliance.

“Tremendous progress has been made,” Trump said in welcoming NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House.

Stoltenberg thanked Trump for his "strong commitment to NATO," especially his "strong leadership on burden sharing.”

Though Trump and Stoltenberg frequently say nice things about each other, their latest meeting took place amid tensions over Trump's attacks on the alliance, especially his claims that some countries don't contribute enough to mutual defense.

"There are many countries that take advantage of us very seriously, both at NATO and on trade," Trump told a group of U.S. governors Feb. 25, though he praised NATO countries for increasing defense spending by about $100 billion in recent years.

"I have a great relationship with the leaders – but we have to be treated fairly," Trump said.

At Tuesday's meeting, Trump took credit for an increase in defense funding by some NATO members, but he said the organization's spending goal – 2% of gross domestic product per country – "may have to go up."

“When I came, it wasn’t so good, and now they’re catching up," Trump said.

Nicholas Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, called Trump's comments "extremely disappointing," noting that the president did not discuss the 70th anniversary or NATO's accomplishments over those seven decades, including its help in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks on the USA.

"He only paid attention to one issue: how much money they're paying," Burns said. "That's all he cares about."

Charles Kupchan, an adviser on Europe for President Barack Obama, said Trump sees NATO as a political issue, and getting allies to do more was one of his pledges. Trump simply "declared victory on the spending front," Kupchan said, and that enabled him to praise NATO as much as he ever has during his meeting with Stoltenberg.

"Supporters of NATO like me breathed a sigh of relief," said Kupchan, a professor of international affairs at Georgetown University.

Trump often casts NATO spending in terms of how other countries owe the United States money, but that is not how NATO finances work: Each country pays for NATO commitments out of its own defense budget.

During a summit in 2014 in Wales, NATO members agreed to increase defense budgets, so they would be at least 2% of their gross domestic product by the year 2024.

Stoltenberg, who has a series of 70th-anniversary events in Washington this week, including an address to a joint session of Congress, has often downplayed NATO disputes with Trump.

"The strength of NATO is that, despite these differences, we have always been able to unite around our core tasks," he said before leaving Brussels on Monday. "That is, to protect and defend each other.”

Criticism of international alliances, including NATO, has been a hallmark of Trump's political career.

During his presidential campaign, Trump claimed NATO had become "obsolete." In a speech at his first NATO summit as president in 2017, Trump did not endorse the commitment of the 29 alliance countries to come to the defense of any member that is attacked. The president has frequently complained that too many NATO members, particularly Germany, don't spend enough money on mutual defense.

During a White House news conference with Stoltenberg in April 2017, Trump changed his tune about the relevance of the alliance: “I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete.”

A few weeks after returning from the NATO summit, Trump did endorse the mutual defense commitment contained in Article 5 of the NATO treaty signed in 1949.

In January, The New York Times reported that "several times over the course of 2018," Trump privately told advisers he wanted to withdraw from NATO, a move that would all but destroy the alliance.