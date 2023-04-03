Donald Trump news latest: Former president to spend evening with lawyers in Trump Tower

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York - AFP

Donald Trump is due in Manhattan’s criminal court on Tuesday to face more than 30 charges relating to hush-money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump is expected to spend the evening huddling with his lawyers in Trump Tower as he prepares to become the first former US president to appear in court on criminal charges.

The former president will spend the night at his 58-floor building before being booked, with his fingerprints and other details taken. He will then appear in court for his arraignment, where he will plead not guilty.

Mr Trump on Monday made a last-minute change to his legal team with less than 24 hours to go before his arraignment.

He has appointed Todd Blanche, a top white-collar criminal defence lawyer, as his new lead counsel, sidelining Joe Tacopina, who appeared to publicly disagree with the former president in TV interviews.

Follow the latest below.

12:39 AM

Prosecutor to hold press conference

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a press conference on Tuesday after Mr Trump's arraignment on criminal charges, his office confirmed on Monday.

12:32 AM

Resolute and determined, Trump is ready to fight against what he calls an ‘injustice’

Mr Trump is ready to fight against the “injustice, persecution and weaponisation” of the justice system, a source familiar with his mood has told The Telegraph.

On Monday, the former US president flew to New York as he prepared to become the first former US president to appear in court on criminal charges.

But Mr Trump was “resolute, determined and up to the challenge”, the source added.

12:10 AM

Welcome to Tuesday's live blog

We will be bringing you the latest news and developments on Donald Trump's court appearance as they unfold.