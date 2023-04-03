Donald Trump is not only above state and national laws, he’s above God’s

When news broke last week that former President Donald Trump had been indicted, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly issued a statement saying in part, “We’re a country of laws, and nobody is above the law.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Rep. Ruben Gallego and many other elected officials issued similar statements.

It is what people in their positions are supposed to say.

And they may even believe it. Although, if so, I’d guess they believe it in the way Francis Church, editor of The New York Sun, believed what he told 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who’d written him a letter in December 1897, when he said, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

Donald Trump is not going to prison.

He’s not going to hell, either, not if we are to believe the right-wing evangelical pastors still supporting him.

Trump gets a totally different set of rules

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Not only is the former president above our laws, he is also, apparently, above God’s. Which is odd, since that isn’t how evangelical pastors reacted to the wayward behavior of former President Bill Clinton.

Trump is different, however.

That difference was pointed out by Michael Rea, a philosophy professor at Notre Dame and former president of the Society of Christian Philosophers, in an essay he did for Salon.

The gist of Rea’s treatise is succinctly explained by the headline: “How the evangelical movement became Trump's ‘b----’ – and yes, I know what that word signifies.”

Evangelicals are not the only ones, of course.

It’s true of the entire Republican Party, most of whom reacted to the indictment in a way much different from Kelly or Sinema or Gallego.

Trump sycophants become Trump soothsayers

Republicans responded to the indictment not only as sycophants, but as clairvoyants, with the power to foretell their Dear Leader’s innocence even before the specific charges in the indictment are made public.

For example, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the closest thing to a rival that Trump has, tweeted, “The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.”

Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN, “The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage.”

A playmate: Arizona's connection to Trump's legal woes

Arizona Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Eli Crane all condemned the indictment, with Gosar tweeting, “This is clear and brazen political persecution. I proudly stand with Donald J. Trump.”

They’ll do the same, no doubt for any subsequent indictments of Trump.

Also, persecution?

The former president is not, as some people believe, being prosecuted for having slept with porn star Stormy Daniels and buying her silence, but for allegedly breaking campaign finance laws and, according to reports, more than 30 other violations.

Yes, Virginia, Trump has many Santa Clauses

In addition, he faces a Justice Department investigation into his handling of classified documents as well as his possible role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. There is also an investigation in Georgia concerning Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in that state.

It’s serious. It’s a lot.

But even those of us who do not possess ESP are prescient enough to know Republicans will react to any future indictments in the same way they did this one.

We also could have predicted that within a day of being indicted by the New York grand jury, Trump would have collected $4 million in contributions to his campaign.

In that sense, the Sun’s editor Francis Church was right when he wrote, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

It seems there are lots of them these days. They, too, are often colorfully attired and sport fancy red caps.

Theirs say “MAGA” on them.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Donald Trump is not only above our law. He's above God's