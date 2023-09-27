Donald Trump’s ‘Odd Obsession’ Laid Bare In MSNBC’s Mocking Supercut

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” used a mocking montage to poke fun at one of former President Donald Trump’s “odd” obsessions.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said Trump had taken his yearslong “vendetta” against wind turbines “to a new level” after he baselessly ranted during a recent campaign rally that whales are being driven “crazy” by them.

“Did he just say, ‘I know a lot about wind?’” Brzezinski joked after airing the supercut on Tuesday.

“I have no comment,” responded co-host Willie Geist. “I don’t know what to say.”

Watch Raw Story’s video here:

