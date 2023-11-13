Donald Trump’s older sister Maryanne Trump Barry dies at 86 -media

Donald Trump gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Maryanne Trump Barry, former President Donald Trump’s older sister and a former federal judge, has died at 86, media reports said on Monday, citing sources.

Trump Barry died at her home in Manhattan and was found early Monday morning, the report said.

The New York City Police Department said an 86-year old female was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the bedroom of a Fifth Avenue apartment and was later confirmed dead. An investigation was ongoing and her identity could not be released, the department said.

Trump Barry was appointed in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan to be a judge in New Jersey's U.S. District Court and later became a federal appeals court judge. She retired in 2019.

A spokesperson for former President Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

