Donald Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud case

A New York judge on Friday ordered former President Trump to pay nearly $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case that has dealt a stark blow to his family’s business empire. Judge Arthur Engoron’s 92-page decision came just weeks after closing arguments in the case capped a months-long trial during which Trump frequently lambasted the judge and the prosecutor who brought the case. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sued Trump in 2022, alleging he falsely altered his net worth on key financial statements to receive tax and insurance benefits. The documents, which detailed the value of the Trump Organization’s various assets, were sent to banks and insurers to secure loans and deals, which the state purports is evidence of fraud. Details: https://ktla.com/hill-politics/trump-ordered-to-pay-354m-in-new-york-fraud-case/

