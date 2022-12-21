Donald Trump Paid $0 in Federal Income Taxes in 2020

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock Donald Trump

Donald Trump paid $0 in income taxes in 2020, reporting a loss of $4.8 million, according to tax data released Tuesday.

The information about the former president's taxes was released by the House Ways and Means Committee, and detailed how Trump reduced his taxable income by reporting business losses.

As The New York Times reports, Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in his first three years as president, "before paying no tax as his income dwindled and losses once again mounted in 2020."

Elsewhere in the report, it's revealed that Trump made charitable contributions in cash, with the committee noting it "would have inquired as to whether the large cash contributions were supported by required substantiation."

The full returns from Trump's time in office are expected to be released within a few days.

RELATED: Trump Previously Paid $750 in Federal Income Tax — and Wrote-Off Apprentice Hairstyling: Report

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, initially sought the tax returns from the IRS in 2019, while Trump was still in office.

When the agency said it would not hand over the returns, the Ways and Means Committee sued the IRS, Treasury Department and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CNBC reports.

Eventually, the case made its way to the Supreme Court, where justices — six of whom are conservative and three of whom were appointed by Trump himself — ruled that they would not intervene, making way for the committee to receive the returns from the IRS.

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Donald Trump

Trump, who has claimed the move to obtain his taxes is politically motivated, has sought for years to conceal his tax returns, starting when he refused to publicly release them while in office, breaking from tradition set by other sitting presidents.

RELATED: Joe Biden Releases Tax Returns in Thinly Veiled Rebuke of Trump: 'Almost Uninterrupted Tradition'

Story continues

Democrats on the House committee have said they want to examine the returns to investigate any possible conflicts of interest that could arise for a president.

Some of Trump's tax information has leaked since his rise in politics. In 2020, The New York Times reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire paid a total of $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017 thanks to a nearly $10 million tax credit partially connected to a hotel project in Washington, D.C.

In total, the Times analyzed 18 years' worth of tax returns for Trump and his businesses going back to 2000, finding that he paid zero income taxes in 10 of those years. According to the paper, it was "largely because he reported losing much more money than he made."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Trump, who recently announced his 2024 run for president, is currently mired in several legal issues due to investigations into his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021 — when a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf in an attempt to stop Joe Biden's election victory from being certified — and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.