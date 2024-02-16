Donald Trump pivots Laura Ingraham town hall from Spartanburg to Greenville

Only days after it was announced former president Donald Trump had plans to visit Spartanburg on Feb. 20, the former president will now be visiting Greenville instead.

A spokesperson with Fox News told the Greenville News late Friday morning that the live taping of Trump's appearance on The Ingraham Angle with conservative television host Laura Ingraham will now take place at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive. The town hall was originally scheduled to take place at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Fox News did not provide any details on why the venue change occurred.

Representatives with the Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium both said Friday morning that they received word the event would no longer take place in Spartanburg.

The one-hour event will still begin taping at 2:45 p.m. and will air later that day at 7 p.m. The show will focus on "domestic and foreign policy challenges facing America and solutions for addressing them," according to the initial release from Fox News.

Live audience members will be able to ask questions at the town hall.

"(The town hall) will also explore the potential that a new coalition of voters will have on the presidential election and the shift in polling among minorities toward former President Trump," the Fox News release said. "Additional topics will include the former president’s ongoing legal battles, the remaining primaries, his potential vice-presidential pick and other news of the day."

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Donald Trump pivots Laura Ingraham show from Spartanburg to Greenville