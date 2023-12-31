How Donald Trump plans to gut Washington in second White House stint

Policy proposals laid out by his 2024 campaign paint a vivid picture of Donald Trump’s plans - Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty

As Donald Trump stood before a crowd earlier in December, he joked about the increasingly frenzied speculation over his plans for a second term in power.

With Joe Biden warning his Republican rival posed a threat to democracy in the United States, and media outlets running editorials sounding the alarm over his potential return to the Oval Office, Mr Trump chose to lean into the doom-mongering.

“I said, ‘I want to be a dictator for one day’,” he told his supporters.

The Republican frontrunner may have been speaking in jest, but his rhetoric and campaign proposals suggest the 77-year-old does intend to test the power of the presidency beyond any historic precedent.

The policy proposals laid out by his 2024 campaign, and comments from allies of the former president, have painted a vivid picture of his plans.

It includes mass deportations, more executions for convicted criminals, and a dramatic shake-up of US foreign policy.

At the heart of Mr Trump’s plans is a “top-to-bottom overhaul” of the US government, starting with invoking executive powers to replace thousands of career civil servants with political appointees. New hires would have to pass a thorough vetting of their political ideology, as well as a civil service test of Mr Trump’s own creation.

Mr Trump plans to turn his attention to the US-Mexico border - John Moore/Getty

Aides suggest he would seek to revoke the independence of numerous government agencies and dismantle a whole tranche of government infrastructure that he has dubbed the “deep state”. The Department of Education would be totally abolished, and higher education institutions would be required to “defend American tradition and Western civilisation”.

Mr Trump’s executive authority would be tested most at the Department of Justice (DoJ), where he intends to tear up its post-Watergate tradition of political independence.

He has suggested he could use the DoJ to “go after” Mr Biden’s entire family and any other political enemies, arguing his own criminal charges have opened up a “very big and dangerous Pandora’s box”.

At the same time, Mr Trump would nominate arch loyalists to lead the CIA, FBI and other intelligence agencies.

Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official, has even suggested the Republican frontrunner could retaliate, “criminally or civilly”, against journalists. The Trump campaign distanced itself from the comments, although Mr Patel has been primed for a prominent role in a second Trump administration.

Mr Trump’s hardline immigration stance is a central plank of his campaign. Stephen Miller, his former White House immigration tsar, is spearheading plans for a crackdown. This would begin with resuming construction of Mr Trump’s flagship wall on the US-Mexico border, deploying US troops to wage “war” on Mexican cartels and launching the biggest deportation effort in US history.

Mr Trump intends to revive his travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries and implement “ideological screenings” for immigrants from other countries.

While some of these efforts were blocked in court during his first term, he would face a considerably more conservative Supreme Court in his second. This could be critical to his effort to end “birthright” citizenship – automatically granted to children born in the US under the constitution.

Mr Trump has claimed he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine in 24 hours by brokering a deal with Vladimir Putin - Serhii Mykhalchuk/Getty

A second Trump term could rapidly expand the protectionist policies he began in his first presidency by implementing a 10 per cent tariff on all imported goods.

Nations that impose tariffs on US imports would face higher retaliatory tariffs. Meanwhile, trade links with Beijing would be dramatically curtailed by phasing out Chinese electric, steel and pharmaceutical goods.

Chinese companies would also face “aggressive new restrictions” on their access to critical US infrastructure. Mr Trump’s supporters argue it would eliminate the US trade deficit. Critics say it could cause global economic instability, as well as hurting US households.

Mr Trump’s hardline approach to crime includes appointing prosecutors to investigate elected, liberal district attorneys whom he believes are not doing enough to fight crime in blue states.

His tough-on-crime approach extends to human traffickers and drug dealers, for whom he has threatened the death penalty, and suggesting that shop looters could be “shot” on site.

Mr Trump has also vowed to ban the sprawling homeless encampments that have become a hallmark of some of the largest cities and relocating some onto “open large parcels of inexpensive land”.

Foreign dignitaries and analysts in Washington’s diplomatic circuit are bracing for a more emboldened Mr Trump should he win power in November.

Nato options

It is his promise of “fundamentally re-evaluating” Nato that has left the US’s closest allies fearful he could withdraw from the trans-Atlantic alliance.

One northern European diplomat in the US capital said they had outlined a “doomsday” scenario in their diplomatic cables home. “When [the Trump administration] got into the Oval Office in 2017, they didn’t have any idea what the hell to do with it. But this won’t happen again,” the diplomat said.

Less drastic options are still causing allies some panic. Robert O’Brien, a former national security adviser who remains in regular contact with Mr Trump, said he could impose trade tariffs on Nato members who fail to meet the 2 per cent commitment on defence spending.

But as many as eight European diplomats privately say they doubt Mr Trump would honour some of the alliances’ defence commitments himself, such as Article Five.

It is Ukraine that has rattled allies the most, with Mr Trump at the forefront of Republican scepticism over the financial burden of the war. He has suggested on the campaign trail that he could demand that Europe reimburse Washington for the ammunition used so far in the conflict.

Mr Trump has claimed he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine in 24 hours by brokering a deal with Vladimir Putin. He has declined to elaborate, but foreign policy analysts believe any agreement could include considerable territorial gains for Moscow.

Harry Kazianis, a national security expert who has previously advised Republican presidential campaigns, dismissed the idea of a 24-hour deal. He said the best example for the only deal Mr Trump could hope to impose would be a “frozen conflict” like the Korean War, with “neither side really admitting the lines are frozen where they are”.

However, he believes that Mr Trump’s threats to halt funding to Ukraine would be unlikely to materialise, amid political pressure from fellow Republicans. “He would understand the damage that he’d be doing to his presidency,” said Mr Kazianis.

Mr Trump was a staunch supporter of Israel in his presidency, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and brokering accords between Israel and its regional neighbours.

He has reiterated his support for the country in its war with Hamas, but he has also been critical of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Kazianis, senior director of national security affairs at the Center for the National Interest, believes Mr Trump would impose fewer limits than the Biden administration on Israeli demands, such as increased deliveries of F-35s and other fighter aircraft.

Where Mr Trump could vary significantly from Mr Biden is in retaliatory action to strikes by Iranian proxies on US troops in Syria and Iraq.

“I think you’d see Trump have a much more hawkish position on that,” said Mr Kazianis, warning it could lead to greater escalation of conflict in the region. He added: “You might see Trump get tempted to actually attack targets in Iran.”

Mr Kazianis said that Mr Trump’s actions on the global stage could be more impactful in a second term. “American presidents love to go abroad, and they love to try to get that big win,” he said. “Almost every US president has done it in a second term.”

According to Mr Kazianis, it is Mr Trump’s approach to North Korea where this could be most impactful. He said: “What he could try to do is essentially neutralise North Korea in a way that makes it easier for him to take on China. So I think that’s the sleeper foreign policy.”

Many of Mr Trump’s plans remain a mystery. After all, the 77-year-old considers his reputation for unpredictability one of his most potent political tools.

But critics and supporters are in agreement that should Mr Trump beat Mr Biden in November, he will be vastly better prepared to enact his will by wielding more unfettered power – at home, and on the world stage.

When he came to power in 2017, Mr Trump promised to be a “voice” for his grassroots base. In the intervening years his “Maga” movement has metamorphosed into a more angry, and more powerful, political machine. This time around, Mr Trump is promising his supporters “retribution”.