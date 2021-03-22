Donald Trump plans social media comeback, says adviser

Trump image

Former US President Donald Trump will soon return to social media "with his own platform", his adviser has said.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months," Jason Miller told Fox News.

He said the platform "will be the hottest ticket in social media" and would "completely redefine the game".

Mr Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after January's deadly riots at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The attack on 6 January by Trump supporters saw five people including a police officer killed, and shook the foundations of American democracy.

Several days later, Twitter said Mr Trump's account - @realDonaldTrump - was "permanently suspended... due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

Mr Trump used Twitter as a way, for more than 10 years, to bypass the traditional media and speak directly to voters.

The former president had nearly 90 million followers on the social platform.

Do we know what platform Mr Trump wants to use?

Not really.

Mr Miller provided no details on this, saying only that "everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does".

The adviser said Mr Trump had already had "high-powered meetings" with various teams regarding the venture at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"Numerous companies" had already approached the former president, Mr Miller said.

"This new platform is going to be big," he added, predicting that Mr Trump would draw "tens of millions of people".

Why was Trump banned?

Mr Trump was initially locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours in January after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".

Hundreds of his supporters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in last year's presidential election.

Twitter warned then it would ban Mr Trump "permanently" if he breached the platform's rules again.

After being allowed back on Twitter, Mr Trump posted two tweets that the company cited as the final straws.

The social media company said both of these tweets were "in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy".

Mr Trump's accounts were also suspended on Facebook, popular gaming platform Twitch and multimedia messaging app Snapchat.