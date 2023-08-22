Donald Trump plans to turn himself in Thursday in Georgia on election-theft charges

Donald Trump will turn himself in at Georgia’s Fulton County jail on Thursday to answer charges he illegally tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The date was set during Monday negotiations with the local district attorney’s office over his consent bond and conditions for release. Fulton Country DA Fani Willis had given him and 18 co-defendants until noon Friday to show up.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” the ex-president said on his Truth Social platform Monday night.

Trump, indicted on 13 charges related to the election-interference case, agreed earlier to post $200,000 bond.

Trump has also been ordered not to intimidate witnesses or fellow defendants, including via social media posts.

Trump’s election attorney John Eastman plans to surrender to Fulton County authorities on Wednesday.

When Trump surrenders, the area around the main county jail will go into “hard lockdown,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon, insisting he would not get special treatment.

With News Wire Services