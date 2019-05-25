Donald Trump plays down North Korea missile tests as he unveils new Joe Biden nickname

Donald Trump says recent missile tests by North Korea aren’t disturbing – in a bizarre tweet which puts him at odds with his Japanese hosts.

The president touched down in Japan and insisted that he still has “confidence” that Kim Jong-Un will keep his disarmament promises, despite national security adviser John Bolton saying the rogue state’s actions violated UN resolutions during a huddle with reports in Tokyo.

The president also trialled a new nickname for his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden – swampman – a likely reference to his decades in DC politics.

Tweeting shortly after arriving on his second state visit to Japan, Mr Trump wrote: “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan (sic) a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

The tweet appeared to be a typical Trump blunder as he faces meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe within hours.

The Japanese government has said North Korea’s recent test of short range missiles violated UN resolutions.

Trump's tweet was sent out at on Sunday morning local time, before he joined Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a game of golf.