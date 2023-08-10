Donald Trump pleads not guilty to new charges in classified documents indictment

FORT PEIRCE — Former President Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, pleaded not guilty Thursday to all new charges outlined in a superseding indictment that accuses them and another Trump staffer of mishandling classified documents.

Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager and newest codefendant charged in the indictment, did not enter a plea because he has not yet hired a local lawyer — the same problem that caused Nauta's arraignment to be delayed twice — but his D.C.-based lawyer, John Irving, promised he would hire one soon.

"We believe that we have that ironed out," Irving told the judge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard.

Maynard reset Oliveira's arraignment for Tuesday. Trump did not appear at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, his "not guilty" plea announced instead by his attorney, Todd Blanche. Thursday's hearing lasted fewer than 10 minutes.

Prosecutors say the former president mishandled dozens of classified documents he took from the White House and schemed with members of his staff to hide them from investigators.

FBI agents seized boxes of classified documents containing military and intelligence secrets during a search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 — more than a year and a half after Trump left office.

The indictment, updated in July to name De Oliveira as a codefendant and press additional charges against the former president, says De Oliveira helped Nauta move dozens of boxes while federal investigators searched for them.

According to the indictment, De Oliveira told another member of Trump's staff that “the boss” wanted the server for surveillance cameras purged after investigators issued another subpoena for video of the Palm Beach estate. The staffer refused.

In an interview with the FBI on Jan. 13, De Oliveira denied helping either unload or move boxes for Trump.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon tentatively scheduled their trial to begin May 20 despite a push by Trump's attorneys to delay it until after the presidential election. Trump has said he will continue his bid for reelection if convicted.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump, staffer plead not guilty to new charges in classified documents case