Donald Trump poised to become third US president in history to be impeached - live updates

Donald Trump is poised to be just the third US president to be impeached - REX

Donald Trump is set to become just the third president in US history to be impeached, with a historic debate due to begin in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The 435-member chamber will debate two articles of impeachment against Mr Trump, which charge him with abusing power and obstructing Congress.

Since the Democrats hold the majority in the House, Mr Trump is all but certain to be impeached.

Ahead of the historic vote, the president tweeted: "Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!"

In a furious letter to the Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the president denounced the "vicious crusade" against him, but acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

"When people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn for it, so that it can never happen to another president again," he wrote.

Ms Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, nonetheless has the numbers from Democrats to approve it.

"Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress," Ms Pelosi told her party colleagues.

Representatives in the House are expected to vote along party lines, with one Democrat reportedly preparing to switch to the Republican Party to vote against impeachment.

The rare undertaking to impeach a president, set to unfold over more than six hours of debate Wednesday, is splitting the lawmakers in Congress much the way Americans have been divided over the issue.

Several hundred of protesters march in San Francisco during a demonstration in part of a national impeachment rally Credit: AFP More

From Alaska to Florida, tens of thousands of Americans marched in support of impeachment Tuesday evening, from a demonstration through a rainy Times Square to handfuls of activists standing vigil in small towns. They carried signs saying "Save the Constitution - Impeach!!!!" and "Criminal-in-Chief."

"I really believe that the Constitution is under assault," said one protester, 62-year-old Glenn Conway, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, attending his first political rally in 30 years. "I think we have a president at this point who believes he's above the law."

At the heart of the issue is a claim that Mr Trump held back aid to Ukraine in a bid to pressure the country to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Mr Biden, the former US vice president, is currently the Democratic front-runner in the race to challenge Mr Trump for the White House in 2020.

The trigger for the impeachment investigation was a phone call between Mr Trump and the newly-elected president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Concerns about the phone call were first revealed after a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of abusing his power in order to interfere in the 2020 election.

The impeachment probe centres on a call between President Zelenskiy and Mr Trump Credit: AFP More