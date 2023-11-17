Donald Trump Posts Tirade Against Judge, Court Clerk Hours After Gag Order Paused

Former President Donald Trump went on a tirade against the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial on Thursday, just hours after an appeals court paused a gag order against him that limited what he could say about court staff.

A New York Appellate Division judge issued a stay on the gag order after finding it was “unconstitutional,” adding the pause would extend until at least Nov. 27 when a full panel of judges will consider the matter. The gag order was first imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron on the second day of the trial into Trump’s business practices after the former president fired off attacks against the judge’s law clerk.

Trump had violated the order twice, resulting in $15,000 in fines and warnings from Engoron that any further violations would result in harsh penalties. The judge had defended his ruling, noting he was attempting to protect court staff amid hundreds of threatening and antisemitic calls and letters.

Still, the former president celebrated the temporary pause on Thursday.

“His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “They are defending the Worst and Least Respected Attorney General in the United States, Letitia James, who is a Worldwide disgrace, as is her illegal Witch Hunt against me.”

The attacks extended throughout Trump’s orbit, with aides posting their own hits. Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, called Engoron’s clerk, Allison Greenfield, a “Democratic Operative.” The post echoed Trump’s initial attack that resulted in the gag order.

Trump added Thursday the “wicked attack on Democracy must be ended, NOW.”

“The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep BUSINESSES and JOBS forever out of New York State,” he said. “I have done NOTHING WRONG.”

Related...