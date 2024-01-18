Will Donald Trump be on the presidential primary ballot in North Carolina?

It is hard to avoid the headlines about whether Donald Trump will be on the ballot, but what does all the noise mean for North Carolina voters?

Former President Donald Trump has faced several protests about his eligibility to be on the 2024 presidential ballot. These challenges, which started at the state level, have spread to more than 20 states and one case is now set to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Where does North Carolina stand?

The North Carolina State Board of Elections finalized candidates for the North Carolina primary on Jan. 2, and Donald Trump was listed as an eligible candidate.

In short, Trump will be on the North Carolina primary ballot on March 5.

His place on the ballot, though, was not so solidified leading up to the release of the candidates. Brian Martin, a Stokes County resident submitted a complaint to the state board on Dec. 18 arguing that under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, Donald Trump should not be allowed on the ballot.

Section Three of the 14th Amendment reads: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."

After reviewing Martin’s candidate challenge form, the state board voted 4-1 to dismiss the case and keep Donald Trump on the ballot. After the decision, Martin filed a petition for judicial review with the Wake County Superior Court on Dec. 29. The case is currently pending.

Martin’s case was not the only objection in North Carolina. The case of Castro v. Bell et al, also citing Section Three of the 14th Amendment, was filed on Sept. 7, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina and was closed on Oct. 2, 2023.

Along with Donald Trump, the board also approved the following candidates:

Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (D)

Toad Anderson (L)

Charles Ballay (L)

David (TrimeTaveler) Dunlap (L)

Jacob Hornberger (L)

Beau Lindsey (L)

Lars Mapstead (L)

Chase Oliver (L)

Michael Rectenwald (L)

Joshua Smith (L)

Mike ter Maat (L)

Ryan Binkley (R)

Chris Christie (R)

Ron DeSantis (R)

Nikki Haley (R)

Asa Hutchinson (R)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

Republicans push back

The actions taken against Trump’s legitimacy to run has invited N.C. Republicans to protect Trump's legitimacy.

North Carolina State Speaker of the House Tim Moore said he plans to take action.

N.C. Republicans' actions may even have lasting impacts that reach further than this year's presidential election.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis introduced the Constitutional Election Integrity Act on Jan. 11. According to a news release, it "would prevent state politicians like the Maine Secretary of State and state entities like the Colorado Supreme Court from disqualifying presidential candidates from the ballot on constitutional matters that should be decided by only the Supreme Court."

"The Constitutional Election Integrity Act clarifies that the Supreme Court of the United States has the sole ability to decide legal claims arising out of section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution," the release states. "The legislation also withholds federal funding for election administration from States that misuse the 14th Amendment for political purposes."

What’s going on in the U.S. Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court accepted Colorado's case on Trump's ballot eligibility on Jan. 5 and is expected to begin hearing arguments on Feb. 8.

Curious about how the court's decision will affect states? Learn from USA Today Supreme Court correspondent John Fritze on the status of the case, predictions and the possible effects.

