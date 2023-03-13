Donald Trump probably won't testify to grand jury in Stormy Daniels hush money case: attorney

7
David Jackson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Donald Trump and Melania
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump probably will not testify before a New York City grand jury that is considering indicting him over hush money to an alleged former mistress, his attorney said Monday.

"We have no plans on participating in that proceeding," Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told ABC's 'Good Morning America.' "Decision needs to be made still. There's been no deadline set, so we'll wait and see."

A Manhattan grand jury is investigating the $130,000 that went to former porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

The Daniels case:Former Trump attorney Cohen to testify before NY grand jury in porn star hush money probe

By the book:Stormy Daniels: Her new book 'will blow your minds'

Michael Cohen, the former Trump attorney who made the payment, is scheduled to testify to the grand jury in the coming days.

The grand jury is reportedly investigating whether the hush money amounted to an improper campaign contribution and was planned in order to evade campaign finance laws.

Trump, who has denied an affair with Daniels, has protested the prospect of indictment. On the Truth Social media site, he said recently that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "only cares about 'getting Trump.'"

Bragg told MSNBC over the weekend that politics has nothing to do with it: “We follow the facts. It doesn’t matter what party you are, it doesn’t matter your background. What did you do? And what does the law say?”

Running anyway:'I won't even think about leaving': Trump at CPAC says indictment wouldn't push him out of 2024 race

State of the race:'Freaks.' 'Big spenders.' Why 2024 GOP hopefuls Trump, Haley, DeSantis are ripping their own party

The Stormy Daniels case is one of several investigations looming over Trump, even as he pursues another campaign for the White House.

The former president also faces probes in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election and the subsequent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is also under investigation over his handling of classified documents.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump probably won't talk to grand jury in Stormy Daniels case: lawyer

