Donald Trump projected to win Michigan primary over Nikki Haley

The former president pictured at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting last week

Donald Trump has further cemented his status as frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination - thanks to a projected win over Nikki Haley in the Michigan primary.

With almost 450,000 votes counted on Tuesday evening, Mr Trump was polling at 67%, the BBC's US partner CBS said.

Only 16 delegates were at stake, with the rest to be awarded this weekend.

Ms Haley has vowed to remain in the race, saying Mr Trump cannot overcome Joe Biden in November's election.

Speaking as results began to emerge on Monday night, the former UN ambassador told CNN "we have a country to save".

But she conceded that "it is very possible" that the Republican party now represented Mr Trump's views rather than her own political outlook.

Despite Ms Haley's determination to remain in the race, it is looking increasingly likely the US is heading towards a rematch in November between Mr Trump and President Biden.

Defeat to Mr Trump in Michigan would mark her fifth successive loss in the primary contests - which determine which candidate is put forward by their party for the presidency. On Sunday, Ms Haley was soundly beaten by the 77-year-old in her home state of South Carolina.

And Tuesday's loss represents a further blow to her presidential ambitions. Americans for Prosperity Action (AFP), a libertarian conservative organisation founded by the billionaire Koch brothers, announced after the South Carolina result that it would no longer spend on her campaign.

In a statement released on Monday night, Mr Trump - who did not travel to Michigan for the ballot - said his campaign's margin of victory in the state was "greater than we even anticipated".

He also insisted that auto workers, a major voting bloc in the state, "are with us". Last month, the United Automobile Workers - a union representing 400,000 workers - endorsed President Biden's re-election bid.

A candidate can become the Republican nominee by accruing 1,215 delegates by victories in state level primaries, caucuses and conventions.

A majority of delegates in Michigan are due to be awarded on Saturday, when the state's party holds a convention.

Still more delegates will be up for grabs by the candidates of both parties during Super Tuesday next week.

Elsewhere, Mr Biden is largely uncontested in his bid for the Democratic nomination, is projected to claim his own win in Michigan, according to CBS.

However, thousands of people have voted "uncommitted" in the Democratic contest, following a call by activists to send a protest vote over the White House's support for Israel during the war in Gaza.