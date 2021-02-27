  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump will protest the 2020 election for years; CPAC is here to help him spread his conspiracies

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Donald Trump will probably spend years protesting his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden – and, if a weekend conference of conservative activists is any indication, most of his supporters are prepared to help him spread conspiracy theories about it.

This year's Conservative Political Action Conference devoted hours to the issue of "Protecting Elections" – code for "voter fraud" – and Trump is expected to hit the theme hard when he addresses CPAC on Sunday afternoon; it's the former president's first public speech since he left office on Jan. 20.

Many CPAC delegates echoed Trump's claims of a "rigged" or "stolen" election, and said he and other potential GOP candidates should make "election integrity" an issue in the 2022 congressional and 2024 presidential contests.

"I don't believe the (2020) election was valid," said Becky E. Hites, 56, a strategic consultant for the steel industry who lives in Douglasville, Georgia. "I don't believe it was conducted legally."

June Presley, 57, a teacher from The Villages, Florida, said "the term 'stolen' is loosely used (for) shock value," but she believes Democrats took advantage of "loopholes" to pad their vote in certain states.

"They used these tactics," she said, "and we the people were asleep at the switch."

The return of Donald Trump: CPAC puts the Republican 2024 presidential primary front and center

CPAC or Trump-PAC?: Conservative conference delegates stick with Donald Trump

Some observers said it's dangerous for Trump and other Republicans to promote conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Unfounded claims helped trigger the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol, they said, and could inspire future violence as well.

"You can't build a majority coalition upon a lie that the majority of the electorate rejects," said John J. Pitney, Jr., a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College in California. "The 'stolen election' myth is like Bigfoot, UFOs, and Elvis sightings: it's an effective way to sell merchandise and a lousy way to establish credibility."

'A debate about election integrity'

Throughout the CPAC conference that began Thursday night, delegates, speakers and video presentations alleged a number of problems with the 2020 election, most dealing with mail-in ballots – and all without proof.

The conference program featured a seven-part series on "Protecting Elections," including a session on how "The Left Pulled The Strings" and "Covered It Up."

The country's largest annual gathering of conservative activists, CPAC participants talk about lots of issues they hope to use in future elections.

A parade of speakers and panels on Saturday dealt with items like immigration, abortion, the nuclear family, energy policy, and fighting China, all featuring attacks on the new Biden administration. One panel asked "Who's Really Running The Biden Administration?"

A woman takes a photo with a golden Donald Trump statue at the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) conference on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP) ORG XMIT: FLORL801
A woman takes a photo with a golden Donald Trump statue at the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) conference on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP) ORG XMIT: FLORL801

In between speeches, an oft-repeated video asked delegates: "Are Your Votes Being Distorted?"

In the weeks after Election Day on Nov. 3, judges and state election officials, including many Republicans, rejected the protests of Trump and his allies about the election results. Undeterred, Trump-ites at CPAC still complained about things like mass-mailed ballots, signature comparisons, and drop boxes.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., drew a standing ovation on Friday when he mentioned his objection to the counting of the electoral votes that elected Biden.

"I stood up," Hawley told CPAC delegates. "I said, ‘we ought to have a debate about election integrity.'"

Daniel Wessel, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, said CPAC proves that Republicans would rather complain about 2020 than work on the nation's real problems, like the COVID-19 pandemic. "Republicans are focused on spreading the same dangerous lies that led to a deadly insurrection on our Capitol," Wessel said.]

What is CPAC?: A brief history of the conservative movement’s most influential gathering

Exclusive: Defeated and impeached, Trump still commands the loyalty of the GOP's voters

A Republican primary issue?

Despite a lack of evidence, alleged voter fraud in 2020 is likely to be a mantra for future Republican candidates.

Trump and allies say they will support primary challengers to GOP lawmakers who backed impeachment, or refused to help Trump with his election protests. Their hit list ranges from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranking House Republican, to state officials like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"If you want to win a Republican primary in 2022, you have to say the 2020 election was stolen, and you have to say Donald Trump walks on water," said Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman and now a conservative critic of the ex-president.

"Because," he added, "GOP primary voters believe both those things."

The issue may work for GOP primaries, analysts said, but general election voters may look askance at Trump's claims he was somehow cheated by Biden.

Pitney, a former Republican and author of "Un-American: The Fake Patriotism of Donald J. Trump," said the GOP has a good chance to win back the House and the Senate in 2022, "but they need a message that reaches beyond the hard core."

"Echoing the insurrectionists isn't it," he said.

Democratic political strategist Jesse Ferguson said Trump and the Republicans made claims about the election during two January runoff races in Georgia – both won by Democrats, giving the party control of the U.S. Senate. (Those runoffs took place a day before the Jan. 6 insurrection.)

Election conspiracy theories "helped lose it for them in Georgia," Ferguson said. "The more Republicans double down on the big lie of this violent, radical mob, the more it reminds voters that their party is controlled by that violent, radical mob itself."

Trump vs. the Republican establishment

Some Republicans have said the party needs to distance itself from Trump, in part because of his repeated lies about the election.

Cheney, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment, said Trump's claims provoked the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol and that he should not be part of the GOP's future. Cheney said a special commission should investigate the insurrection, including details of how Trump and allies "pushed this idea that the election had been stolen."

"That is a dangerous claim," Cheney said. "It wasn't true."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., while voting in the impeachment trial to acquit Trump of charges that he incited the insurrection, also excoriated the president's role in the violent incident. He cited "the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated President kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth."

More recently, however, McConnell said he would support Trump again if he becomes the GOP's presidential nominee in 2024.

Trump may talk about McConnell, Cheney and establishment Republicans in his CPAC remarks Sunday. He will almost certainly talk about "protecting elections," though it's uncertain how much he will talk about recent election events.

Anticipating Trump's remarks, CPAC delegates said they remain suspicious of the returns behind Biden's election.

"There is no way you can tell me those election results were accurate," said Phil Bell, 39, the owner of a publishing company from Vienna, Va. "We are owed an explanation."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump still protests the 2020 election; CPAC is here to help

Recommended Stories

  • Trump to make his return at CPAC amid Republican Party divisions

    Donald Trump is back and will be making his first public appearance since the impeachment trial and Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when he boarded his flight out of D.C. to his new residence in Florida. Trump will headline the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Sunday, where he is expected to offer some of the same tones and themes of election fraud and the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Johnson & Johnson one-shot Covid vaccine gets nod from FDA advisory panel

    Vaccine, along with those from Pfizer and Moderna, should provide US with more than enough supply to vaccinate every person A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during a trial. Photograph: Johnson & Johnson/Reuters The battle against Covid-19 took a major step forward on Friday as the US moved closer to distributing its first one-shot Covid-19 vaccine, after an independent expert advisory panel recommended drug regulators authorize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use. The authorization would be a significant boost to the Biden administration’s vaccination plans, making Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine the third available to the public. Janssen, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine subsidiary, told a congressional hearing this week that it expects to deliver 20m doses by March and a total of 100m doses before the end of June. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with those from Pfizer and Moderna, should provide the US with more than enough supply to vaccinate every vaccine-eligible person. “We’re still in the midst of this deadly pandemic,” said Dr Archana Chatterjee, a voting member of the panel and an infectious disease pediatrician at Chicago Medical School, as she explained her vote in favor of recommending the vaccine. “There is a shortage of vaccines that are currently authorized, and I think authorization of this vaccine will help meet the needs at the moment.” While regulators at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not always take the advice of their advisory panels, the agency is expected to authorize the vaccine for emergency use. “We urgently need more vaccines [authorized] to protect the millions of Americans who remain at risk” of Covid-19 infection, said Dr Greg Poland, the editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and leader of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. “Today, we have seen clear and compelling evidence that the Janssen vaccine candidate is well tolerated, has an acceptable safety profile and most importantly is highly efficacious against Covid-19,” he said. “To me, it is clear that the known benefits vastly outweigh the known risks.” The recommendation comes soon after the US marks 500,000 deaths from Covid-19, a toll that comes as cases decline in the US and across many countries worldwide. More than 28 million Americans have been infected by Covid-19. “We are seeing positive trends in terms of declining cases,” said Dr Adam MacNeil, a member of the Covid-19 epidemiology taskforce with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He later added: “We are certainly not out of the woods yet.” Importantly, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine would also be the easiest to distribute. Unlike vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which require sub-zero storage, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine can be stored at common refrigerator temperatures for up to three months. When frozen it has a shelf life of three years. The convenience of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes with caveats. The company’s clinical trials were the first to show the potential impacts of Covid-19 variants, or evolutionary changes in the virus. The vaccine was found to 85% effective at preventing severe disease and to provide complete protection against Covid-19-related hospitalization and death after 28 days. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was found to be 72% effective in clinical trials in the US, but only 57% effective in South Africa, where a variant called B1351 originated. However, vaccination remains a powerful weapon, even with threats posed by variants. “Even with decreased effectiveness, vaccination may still provide partial protection against variants,” said MacNeil. Like the Moderna vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s product will only be available to people 18 and older. Pfizer’s vaccine is available to teenagers older than 16. Also, as with other vaccines, researchers are uncertain how long the vaccine protects against Covid-19, and whether it reduces asymptomatic transmission of the virus, although studies are promising. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine uses different technology from the two vaccines currently available in the US. The new vaccine uses “viral vector” technology, which introduces the body to the genetic code for the spike protein covering the outside of the coronavirus. This code is transmitted by a second, weakened virus called an adenovirus. Immunity is provoked when the body’s immune system then recognizes the coronavirus by this key structure. Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna also prompt the body to recognize spike proteins on the outside of the coronavirus, but deliver the genetic code through lipid nanoparticles, or tiny molecules of fatty acids. Because scientists are still researching the degree to which any of the authorized vaccines prevent people from spreading Covid-19 to other people, public health authorities recommend people continue to social distance and wear masks after being vaccinated. In theory, a vaccinated person could still spread the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even if they do not experience any symptoms of the disease Covid-19. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines and the doses already scheduled to be delivered by Moderna and Pfizer, the makers of the two vaccines currently authorized in the US, mean there could be enough supply to vaccinate 400 million people by July. Roughly 267 million people in the US are eligible for a vaccine. This ease of storage and one-dose regime is likely to increase pressure on the US government to pledge doses to low- and middle-income countries, which often lack the cold chain infrastructure needed to distribute the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Currently, dozens of low- and middle-income countries do not expect to begin broadly distributing vaccine doses until 2022. Activists, many of whom also worked to expand access to Aids medications, have described this as “vaccine apartheid”, and a threat to the “project of global population immunity”.

  • Crutch-Wielding Capitol Rioter Identified As Ex-Actor & Indie Film Producer Luke Coffee; Charges Include Assault With Dangerous Weapon

    Luke Coffee, a Dallas man with a background in TV acting, post-production work and film producing, has been identified and charged by the FBI as the much-photographed crutch-wielding assailant at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In court documents made public Thursday, Coffee was charged with six criminal counts, including assault of federal law enforcement officer […]

  • Tom Cotton speaks at CPAC: Liberals want to replace our history

    In his address to the annual CPAC gathering, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticizes liberals trying to rewrite history, COVID lockdowns, and the New York Times' meltdown over his op-ed.

  • Republicans take aim at billions set aside in stimulus bill for infrastructure and transport projects, including Amtrak, BART, and a bridge to Canada

    Republicans say funding for a New York-Canada bridge and an extension of San Francisco's subway are pork stuffed in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

  • The young girl who became pen-pal with Bollywood's biggest stars

    A unearthed photo album uncovers personal letters from the biggest stars of the 1950s and 60s.

  • 3 Percenter Sticker Found On Truck At Capitol Riot Belongs To GOP Rep's Husband

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller denied knowing what the anti-government symbol represents.

  • Woman reports ex-boyfriend to FBI for Capitol riots after he calls her ‘moron’

    Richard Michetti is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend alerted authorities that he was part of the group that stormed the Capitol on Jan 6. The Pennsylvania man was arguing with the woman when he called her a “moron.”

  • Democratic-led House makes conservation push with lands bill

    The House passed legislation Friday that would create about 1.5 million acres of new wilderness and incorporate nearly 1,200 miles of waterways into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System as Democrats move to protect more public lands — with President Joe Biden's blessing. Biden has set a goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and ocean by 2030, a move that supporters say will help curb global warming while preserving some of the nation's most scenic lands for future generations of Americans to enjoy. Republicans said the wilderness area designations would restrict use of those lands and make them more susceptible to catastrophic forest fires.

  • ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ Review: The First All-CGI SpongeBob Adventure Has His Skewed Spirit of Fun

    Here’s a vintage SpongeBob moment, the kind that makes some of us who are years past the demo feel like we can’t get enough of him. In “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” our hero, voiced in that Daffy-Duck-on-happy-pills way by Tom Kenny, discovers that Gary the Snail, his beloved pet companion, has been […]

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Conservatives Challenge CNN Reporter Jim Acosta at CPAC in Orlando

    Reporter Jim Acosta was confronted on Friday, February 26, by activists at the first day of the annual CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.Attendee Juan Echeverry filmed a group following Acosta at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.Gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett can be seen approaching Acosta with a microphone. Acosta waves his hand several times and says, “I wish you all the best.”Meanwhile, someone can be heard shouting, “What’s your part in dividing this country, Jim? What’s your part in that? What’s your part in all that fake news and your Russian collusion you went on with about three years, Jim? All that evidence you had Jim, where does it show up? What’s your part in what happened January 6th? We all denounced it.”Bloomberg News reporter William Turton captured additional angles of the crowd surging toward Acosta and engaging in chants. Credit: Juan Echeverry via Storyful

  • Gambino crime family's elder Gotti, Peter, dies in prison

    Mobster Peter Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday.

  • Robinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report

    Robinhood Markets Inc is moving forward with its IPO plans. What Happened: The fintech startup is planning to file confidentially for an initial public offering, possibly as early as March, Bloomberg has reported, citing sources close to the brokerage. The decision is not yet final, the sources said. Reuters reported earlier in December on Robinhood's IPO plans, saying it would come with a valuation of $20 billion and assistance from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Why It Matters: Robinhood would enter a hot market that it has helped fuel. Robinhood's decision to suspend the purchase of Reddit-fueled stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) during the so-called meme-stock frenzy triggered lawsuits over the last month. The trading platform drew a lot of heat, fueling conspiracy theories of being in cahoots with hedge funds that had shorted the stocks. The company since has had to repeatedly defend itself — including in front of a congressional hearing — saying a spike in clearinghouse collateral requirements was behind the curbs. According to Reuters, the company has said that it's in settlement talks with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over temporary curbs to the trading of certain stocks, as well as its policies on options trading. Earlier this month, Robinhood began allowing its customers to withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the meme-themed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stops Taking Orders For Base Versions Of Model Y: ReportTexas Still Reeling As Country, Companies And Traders Assess Damage From Winter Storm's Strike On Energy Grid© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden visits disaster-hit Texas as Cruz basks in warmth of Florida right-fest

    The president visited an emergency operations centre and a food bank as the Texas senator railed against the ‘hard left’ at the conservative CPAC event Joe Biden bumps elbows with a person as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Friday. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters America’s political divide was on display on Friday as Joe Biden flew to Texas to comfort victims of a deadly winter storm while Ted Cruz, a senator from the beleaguered state, basked in Florida sunshine and joked about his recent holiday in Mexico. The US president, who made empathy the core of his election campaign, and the first lady, Jill Biden, travelled to Houston for his first trip to a major disaster site since taking office on 20 January. At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of severe winter weather that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Biden’s first stop was an emergency operations centre for a briefing from Bob Fenton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), and state and local emergency management officials. The president thanked workers for doing what he called “God’s work”. He also joined Jill Biden at a food bank. Then, speaking at a Fema vaccination site, Biden said: “We’re not here today as Democrats or Republicans. We’re here today as Americans … When a crisis hits our states, like the one that hit Texas … it’s our fellow Americans are hurting and it’s our job to help everyone in need. Look out for one another. Leave nobody behind.” Accordingly, Biden had earlier been accompanied by Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn, both Republicans. But Cruz, the state’s other Republican senator, was instead enjoying a temperature of 27C in Orlando, Florida, and lapping up applause from the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, where former president Donald Trump is the headline speaker on Sunday. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Cruz made light of a controversy last week in which he flew to Cancún, Mexico, for a family holiday even as millions of Texans shivered in unheated homes. “Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said. “It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice!” The crowd laughed at the quip. Cruz railed against “cancel culture”, coronavirus restrictions in restaurants, and condemned the Democrats broadly as the “shrill” and “angry” political “hard left”. “Bernie [Sanders] is wearing mittens and AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is telling us she was ‘murdered’.” Cruz mocked the Democratic congresswoman who said she feared for her life during the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January. He went on: “And the media desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a Republican civil war. Liberty is under assault and what are we going to do? I’ll tell you, we will fight.” Cruz was cheered as he issued a warning to members of his own party who want to “erase the last four years” and banish Trump’s “Make America great again” movement. “Let me tell you this right now: Donald J Trump ain’t going anywhere,” he said. Cruz and fellow Republican Josh Hawley were among the most prominent senators who voted to challenge the result of the 2020 election. An unrepentant Hawley earned rapturous applause as he recounted that episode. “On January the 6th, I objected during the electoral college certification – maybe you heard about it,” the Missouri senator said. “I said we ought to have a debate about election integrity. I said it is the right of the people to be heard and my constituents in Missouri want to be heard on this issue.” The senator continued: “I was called a traitor. I was called a seditionist.” Hawley said the “radical left” had said he should he expelled from the Senate if he wouldn’t resign. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying right here. I’m going to stand up for you because if we can’t have free and open debate in this country, we’re not going to have a country left,” he said. Cruz and Hawley are facing an investigation from the Senate ethics committee over their conduct before the insurrection. They and others at CPAC have perpetuated the lie of a stolen election despite officials saying it was the most secure election in US history. CPAC also heard from the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, who warned the Republican party against turning back the clock. “If there’s one thing the Republican party has been really good at over the last two decades, it’s snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” he said. “They caved to every special interest, they caved to corporate America, they caved and bowed to the radical left that hates their guts.” The pugnacious Trump Jr reserved some of his barbs for Joe Biden, telling CPAC: “The first 30 days have been a disaster. The lies the media told you wouldn’t happen are all happening. But, hey, at least they have a diverse cabinet!” Josh Hawley: ‘I was called a traitor. I was called a seditionist.’ Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters On Sunday Trump, 74, is expected to dangle the possibility of running for president again in 2024, a prospect that complicates life for other hopefuls including former vice-president Mike Pence, who turned down an invitation to CPAC, and Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, due to speak on Saturday. There was vivid proof of Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican party when a golden statue of him was seen at CPAC. The kitsch monument is larger than life, with a golden head and Trump’s trademark suit jacket with white shirt and red tie. Bizarrely, the disgraced ex-commander-in-chief also appears to be holding a star wand and sporting Stars and Stripes shorts. Attendees can buy $2 bumper stickers that say “Trump is my president”, “Biden is not my president”, “Trump 2024” and a picture of the 45th president with the question “Miss me yet?” One T-shirt has a picture of Trump with the slogan “Undefeated impeachment champ”; another shows Biden with an Adolf Hitler-style moustache and the words “Not my dictator”. CPAC moved from its normal venue in Maryland to Florida because of coronavirus safety restrictions. Organisers made an appeal for attendees to wear face masks, only to receive boos and heckles. A TV reporter who went inside the venue estimated that only about 60% of people were wearing masks correctly.

  • Pakistan expert: Religiosity aiding spike in militancy

    Militant attacks are on the rise in Pakistan amid a growing religiosity that has brought greater intolerance, prompting one expert to voice concern the country could be overwhelmed by religious extremism. Pakistani authorities are embracing strengthening religious belief among the population to bring the country closer together. Militant violence in Pakistan has spiked: In the past week alone, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.

  • Donald Trump Jnr says his father is 'the future of the Republican party'

    Donald Trump Jnr declared his father was the "future of the Republican Party" as he took aim at his GOP critics in a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday. Mr Trump previewed his father's return to the political stage on Sunday, when he will make his first speech since leaving the White House, saying: "I imagine it will not be what we call a low energy speech." "And I assure you that it will solidify Donald Trump and all of your feelings about the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican Party," he added. The former US president will deliver the keynote address at CPAC, the largest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, on Sunday and is expected to deliver his verdict on the future of his party as well as the Biden administration. Mr Trump Jnr offered a glimpse of what attendees might expect from the address as he labelled Joe Biden's first month in office a "disaster" and took aim at his father's critics. Visitors to the conference in Orlando, Florida, were greeted by a golden statue of Donald Trump:

  • Factbox: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap

    Comstock Resources said the last week was "like hitting the jackpot," adding it was able to sell at "super-premium prices" a material amount of production at anywhere from $15 per thousand cubic feet of gas (mcf) to as much as around $179 per mcf. Australia's Macquarie Group, the second biggest gas marketer in North America after oil major BP, lifted its profit guidance on Monday due to the effects of the extreme winter weather. Other natural gas-weighted production companies, including Cabot Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy Co, Range Resources Corp and Antero Resources, may benefit from the freeze, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.