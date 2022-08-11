Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in New York investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bernd Debusmann Jr - in Washington
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    President of the United States from 2017 to 2021
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Letitia James
    American lawyer and politician
  • Donald Trump Jr.
    Donald Trump Jr.
    American businessman and son of former U.S. President Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump arrived at the New York attorney general's office for questioning on Wednesday

Former US President Donald Trump has declined to answer questions as part of a New York state investigation into his family's business practices.

Mr Trump had sued in an effort to block the interview at the New York attorney general's office on Wednesday.

State officials accuse the Trump Organization of misleading authorities about the value of its assets in order to get favourable loans and tax breaks.

Mr Trump denies wrongdoing and has called the civil probe a witch hunt.

An hour after he was pictured arriving at the Manhattan office where he was questioned under oath, Mr Trump released a statement in which he criticised New York Attorney General Letitia James and the broader investigation.

"Years of work and tens of millions of dollars have been spent on this long simmering saga, and to no avail," he said. "I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

Ms James' office confirmed that the interview took place on Wednesday and that "Mr Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination".

"Attorney General James will pursue the facts and the law wherever they may lead," the statement added. "Our investigation continues."

His deposition comes just days after the FBI executed an unprecedented search warrant at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as part of a separate investigation that is reportedly linked to his handling of classified material.

While the attorney general's investigation is a civil one, a parallel investigation is being carried out by the Manhattan District Attorney's office which could result in criminal charges.

Legal analysts suggest Mr Trump may have declined to answer questions on Wednesday because his answers could have been used against him in that criminal investigation. The former president invoked the Fifth Amendment, which protects people from being compelled to be a witness against themselves in a criminal case.

The questioning lasted around four hours, and included lengthy breaks, his lawyer Ronald Fischetti told US media.

Mr Trump began by reading a statement into the record condemning the attorney general and her investigation and invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

He proceeded to say "same answer" to every question he was asked.

Ms James' office has said that the depositions - a legal term that means testimony not given in court - were among the last remaining investigative procedures to be carried out.

Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James

Once the investigation concludes, the state attorney general could decide to bring a lawsuit seeking financial penalties against Mr Trump or his company.

Ms James had sought Mr Trump's deposition - and that of two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr - for more than six months while the family resisted subpoenas through the New York court system.

Lawyers for Mr Trump had also attempted to sue Ms James in a bid to prevent her from questioning the former president and his children.

But in February, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled that all three must sit for depositions. Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr were questioned earlier this month.

The judge said the investigation had uncovered "copious evidence of possible financial fraud" giving the attorney general a "clear right" to question under oath the former president and two of his children involved in the business.

Ms James hailed the judge's decision as a victory, saying that "justice has prevailed".

The investigation, which was first opened in 2019, seeks to prove that Mr Trump and the Trump Organization misrepresented the value of assets in order to obtain favourable loans and tax breaks. The alleged fraud is said to have taken place before Mr Trump took office.

Analysis box by John Sudworth, North America correspondent
Analysis box by John Sudworth, North America correspondent

"The mob takes the Fifth," Donald Trump said at an Iowa campaign rally in 2016.

His target? You've guessed it - Hillary Clinton. Some of her former staffers had exercised their right to silence during a congressional inquiry.

The boot is now on the other foot, as they say.

"I once asked," said his statement on Wednesday - published while his deposition by the New York attorney general was still ongoing - "If you're innocent why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"

"Now I know the answer to that question," he concluded, suggesting that he had been left with no choice.

There are parallels here - in terms of Mr Trump's response - with the separate investigation into his handling of official documents, thought to have been the reason for the recent search of his Florida estate.

While his allies have been demanding answers from officials over the unprecedented action, he could choose to provide some himself. That's because he'll have a copy of the warrant and the inventory of material removed from his property.

Yet his public statements suggest he's been left in the dark, and he has repeatedly attacked the process.

His supporters may believe the narrative that he is being persecuted. But - as Trump himself once did - others may see his refusal to answer questions as a sign there's substance to the case against him.

Trump's other legal battles:

  • Earlier this week, the FBI searched Mr Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, reportedly in connection with his handling of classified records.

  • A House of Representatives select committee is investigating his actions surrounding the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 - when his supporters rioted at Congress in Washington DC as lawmakers met to certify Mr Biden's election victory

  • The justice department is examining his challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election

  • A prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Mr Trump and his associates tried to interfere in that state's results from the election

  • A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that lawmakers can gain access to Mr Trump's tax records, affirming the decision of a lower court

  • Read more: How big are Trump's legal problems?

Recommended Stories

  • Former President Donald Trump 'takes the 5th' despite being critical of those who do

    Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the new york attorney "general’s" long-running "civil" investigation into his "business" dealings. About an hour after arriving Trump announced that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Clips of Trump speaking in 2016 on "taking the 5th" resurfaced showing he was critical of anyone doing just that.

  • California Man Must Pay $61K in Restitution for SIM Swap Scam That Stole One Victim's Crypto

    The swindle defrauded Apple and targeted at least 40 people.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the

  • Fox News’ Bizarre Reply to Trump Raid Judge’s Death Threats

    Fox NewsHosts of the Fox News roundtable show The Five were dismissive of reports that threats have been made against the federal judge in Florida who approved the search warrant that resulted in the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach.Following the Monday raid, right-wing extremists have threatened the judge in online posts, with some sharing what looks to be his home address, phone numbers, and relatives’ names. Accordingly, the judge’s profile was removed from the c

  • North Carolina police release 911 calls describing pilot who jumped out mid-flight

    Cary police have released new 911 calls describing details of the pilot who exited an aircraft mid-flight last month.

  • Herrera Beutler third GOP impeacher to fall in primary

    Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has become the third congressperson who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump to be ousted in a primary. Herrera Beutler fell to Trump-backed Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, in the 3rd Congressional District contest. The district is in southwest Washington state, across the border from Portland, Oregon.

  • Trump attorney calls FBI search ‘an overzealous hunt’

    An attorney representing former President Trump called the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence “an overzealous hunt.” “They were looking for records and you know, now that the dust has settled over the last couple days, I really do believe this was an overzealous hunt where the FBI has turned into…

  • Policy watch: Where Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak stand on the key issues

    Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss continue their bid to be the next prime minister and are set to face Conservative voters at a members' hustings in Cheltenham, hosted by The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey, on August 11.

  • Mystery Explosions Rock Russian Base — and Send the Propaganda War Into Overdrive

    A flurry of conflicting official and unofficial narratives about what had happened at Saki Air Base spread across the internet and in the media following the explosions

  • EXPLAINER: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant

    Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world.

  • Trump departs ahead of deposition with NY Attorney General

    STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices."I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.New York State Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values. Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, fought to avoid testifying but lost.

  • Pelosi on whether Taiwan trip was 'worth it': 'Absolutely, without any question'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her trip to Taiwan in a Tuesday interview saying that the venture was "absolutely" worth it despite China's retaliatory measures.

  • After The Criticism Over Her Role In "The Little Mermaid," Halle Bailey Is Finally Speaking Out

    She's so strong.View Entire Post ›

  • Rubio suggests Mar-a-Lago search was a ‘ruse’ to find Jan. 6 evidence

    U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has joined the chorus of conservatives condemning the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, saying federal agents used the “pretext” of a search warrant to collect classified information as a “ruse” to gather evidence about the former president’s alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Dr. Fauci Is Blasting Americans for Doing This Amid COVID

    With two-and-a-half years of the COVID pandemic under our belts and new threats on the horizon, many people feel like they have no fight against the coronavirus left in them. But the COVID pandemic is not over: A majority of people in the U.S. are still living in communities with high coronavirus spread as of Aug. 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is largely due to the Omicron subvariant BA.5, which the agency's data shows is dominating the country at 85.

  • Gov. Abbott hits back at NYC mayor over threat to bus New Yorkers to Texas

    Gov. Abbott and NYC mayor Eric Adams have gone back and forth since Texas began busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to the Big Apple.

  • NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant sees Sixers as 'desired' landing spot

    Disgruntled Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly sees the Philadelphia 76ers as one of his "desired" destinations.

  • Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'

    The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.

  • Trump takes the Fifth, refuses to answer questions in NY attorney general deposition over real estate business

    NEW YORK — Ex-President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from the New York attorney general’s office Wednesday, providing the latest bizarre twist in the ongoing civil investigation of his real estate business. “Under the advice of my counsel ... I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” the ...

  • Mark Levin Gives Sean Hannity Stupidest Hot Take On FBI Raid Of Trump's Home

    The Fox News host unloaded a hyperbolic rant about the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.