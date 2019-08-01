Donald Trump rallies in Cincinnati: Will the 'send her back' chant reemerge? And will he stop it?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump arrived in Cincinnati on Thursday for his first campaign rally since a raucous crowd of supporters in North Carolina taunted a black Democratic congresswoman with chants of "send her back."

Trump is set to take the stage in Ohio at 7 p.m.

The president's rally in what has traditionally been a battleground state will draw more attention than usual because of the chants that broke out during his last campaign appearance in Greenville, N.C. Those chants erupted after Trump criticized Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, part of the "Squad" of progressive women lawmakers.

Omar is a U.S. citizen.

Those attacks were underscored on Saturday when the president criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is black, and his Baltimore-based congressional district. Trump described the majority back as a "rat and rodent infested mess."

Reva Edwards, 46, who voted for President Obama in 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016, said that the president has lived up to his promises and deserves four more years in the White House.

“The economy — everything is stronger since he became president,” said Edwards, a suburban Cincinnati resident who was among the crowd who showed up early to snag a good spot at U.S. Bank Arena.

Edwards said suggestions that Trump’s comments were racist are ridiculous.

“Look at your streets, Elijah Cummings, look at your neighborhoods,” Edwards said. “He doesn’t care about his people. Cummings, Ilhan Omar, the others – they are the ones who are racists.”

Donald Trump Jr., who warmed up the crowd before his father took the stage, complained that the news media has downplayed how a booming economy under Trump has benefitted black and brown communities.

“African American unemployment, all-time lows. Hispanic American unemployment, all-time low,” Trump Jr. said. “What do we get for it? Ninety-four percent negative news coverage.”

“It’s sad that using racism has become the easy button to push when facts don’t work their way,” Trump Jr. said of Democrats.

The younger Trump also pushed back against charges that his father was a racist and that his president’s blunt assessment of the ills of Baltimore was akin to a “disciplinarian parent” telling a child a harsh truth he needs to hear.

Harold Sellars, 50, of Green Township, Ohio, expressed frustration with Democrats for “race-baiting and name-calling.”

“They point the finger at Trump and everything he says and tweets: It’s race, race, race,” said Sellars, who was attending his first rally. “You go and look back at their old tweets and interviews and they’re saying very similar things.”

His wife Ashley Sellars, 33, said Trump is being labeled a racist for stating the obvious.

“He’s pointing out facts,” said Sellars, a manager at a family-owned pizza restaurant. She swapped shifts with a colleague so she could attend the rally.

“In Baltimore, things are torn down, buildings are boarded up. He just pointed it out. All of a sudden it’s a big issue? By (Trump) saying something, maybe now something will get done.”

As he left the White House, Trump told reporters that he hopes his supporters don't reprise the controversial chant – but said he's not sure he can stop them if they do.

"I can’t tell you whether or not they are going to do that chant," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Thursday afternoon as he was departing for Ohio.

"If they do the chant, we’ll have to see what happens," he said. "I don’t know that you can stop people. We’ll see what we can do. I’d prefer that they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision."

The rally will also give the president an opportunity to reclaim the news cycle after two nights of debates featuring the Democratic presidential candidates. Trump criticized the candidates on Twitter after the second debate, writing that none of the Democrats would "either Make America Great Again or Keep America Great!"

Trump's visit to Ohio’s third-largest city, one with a long history of racial tension, marks his twelfth visit to the state since his inauguration. He last held a rally in Ohio in November as a part of a swing of campaign travel in the last hours before the midterm.