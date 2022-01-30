Donald Trump recognizes GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert as a longtime friend minutes after endorsing Ken Paxton, his opponent for Texas attorney general

During a Saturday rally, Trump gave his "complete and total endorsement" to Ken Paxton.

Paxton is the incumbent in the Texas attorney general race and faces several Republican challengers.

Paxton has attacked his opponent, Rep. Louie Gohmert, in ads and mailers, the Texas Tribune reported.

Minutes before Trump called Texas attorney general candidate Louie Gohmert a longtime friend, he endorsed his opponent, incumbent Ken Paxton, at the "Save America Rally" on Saturday in Conroe, Texas.

Trump commended Paxton as a "brave," "popular," and "strong" leader who has "really led the way," adding that he has his "complete and total endorsement." He also acknowledged several other Republican attorneys general, including Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas, before acknowledging Gohmert.

"Louie Gohmert, what a wonderful guy," Trump said during his speech. "This is a man who's been a friend of mine from day one. Thank you, Louie. I just saw you sitting there. He's very distinctive with that beautiful face."

Gohmert, who currently represents Texas' 1st Congressional District in the House of Representatives, is one of several Republicans vying for Paxton's job, including Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, and state Rep. Matt Krause.

As the March primary approaches, Paxton's campaign has focused on Gohmert, who it has targeted in campaign mailers and attack ads on television and social media, the Texas Tribune reported.

In recent weeks, Paxton has refused to acquiesce to demands from the Travis County District Attorney's Office to turn over records related to his appearance at Donald Trump's rally prior to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2020. Despite claims from Paxton's office that he had not violated the state's open records laws, the DA's office stated in a January 13 letter that he had broken the law and may face a lawsuit for not turning over the records.

Read the original article on Business Insider