Donald Trump To Remain On Michigan Primary Ballot

Former President Donald Trump will remain on the Michigan GOP primary ballot after the state’s Supreme Court rejected an attempt to remove him.

The court declined to take up an appeal to remove Trump based on the Constitution’s “insurrectionist ban.”

A lower court previously ruled that Michigan law does not give the secretary of state the power to determine Trump’s eligibility for the ballot under the 14th Amendment, which says anyone who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” may no longer hold office.

The decision is a win for Trump, unlike a Dec. 19 ruling from Colorado’s Supreme Court that the former president was ineligible for the presidency and disqualified from that state’s primary ballot. Trump’s legal team has said it will appeal that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s eligibility for office is currently being legally challenged in at least 16 states, The New York Times reports. His actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have been repeatedly cited as the basis for his ineligibility for office.