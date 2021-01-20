How Donald Trump will be remembered after four tumultuous years as president

Michael Collins and David Jackson, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Ronald Reagan set the standard for judging a president’s success when, as a candidate for the office in 1980, he famously asked Americans: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

It’s a test historians say Donald Trump has failed.

Trump, whose presidency ends Wednesday after four tumultuous years, leaves behind a nation severely wounded by an attempted insurrection, scarred by racial and political divisions that he inflamed, ravaged by a deadly coronavirus pandemic whose severity he initially downplayed, and crippled by doubts among many of its citizens about democratic principles like the rule of law, a fair electoral process and an uninhibited free press.

“I suspect he will go down as the worst president in American history,” said historian and author Ron Chernow, who has written biographies of George Washington, Ulysses Grant and Alexander Hamilton.

“I can’t imagine there’s anyone in America today, whether Republican or Democrat, whether they’re a Trump supporter or Trump opponent, who feels good about the state of the country after four years of Donald Trump,” Chernow said.

Trump leaves office as the only American president to be impeached twice – a record that many historians and political scholars say he earned by spreading lies about his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the November election and inciting a brazen mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, the most egregious assault on the seat of democracy since the War of 1812.

Trump's defenders – and there are many, almost all of them Republicans – said recent events will indeed damage his reputation, but they pointed to long-term accomplishments that will also resonate beyond his term in office: tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks, confronting China over unfair trade practices, and record-breaking rises in the stock market.

Many pointed to Trump's legacy in federal law, which they said will be felt for decades to come. Trump appointed more than 200 judges, including three new members of the U.S. Supreme Court, solidifying the high court's conservative majority.

“President Trump’s political success in nominating judges to the federal judiciary has been historic," said Tory L. Lucas, a law professor at Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, Virginia. "One would have to go back decades to find a comparable record on the number of confirmed federal judges in a single term."

Trump’s political legacy will be complex, but he’ll be remembered partly for exposing “the fragility of democracy,” said Joanne B. Freeman, a professor of history and American studies at Yale University.

“Americans have long seen American democracy as unbreakable, immune to the threats that have plagued democracies around the world,” said Freeman, author of a pre-Civil War history titled "The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War."

“American exceptionalism has blinded some of us to longstanding and very real gaps in our political foundation,” she said. “Trump gloried in them. … It’s an ugly legacy, but well-deserved."

Trump's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic shrouds his entire record as president, said Jack Pitney, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College in California and author of “Un-American: The Fake Patriotism of Donald J. Trump.”

As the COVID-19 virus spread, Trump claimed it would disappear “like a miracle” even though he acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward that he knew it was more deadly than he acknowledged publicly. Trump refused to wear a face mask in public and even appeared to suggest injecting disinfectants as a possible cure.

The toll: More than 24 million Americans, including Trump and members of his family, have been infected by the virus. More than 401,000 have died.

"If a competent and honest president had been in office, many of them would still be alive,” Pitney said.

Legacy of failure: As Trump leaves office, 50% of Americans say he'll be seen as 'failed' president

President Donald Trump leaves office Wednesday after four tumultuous years in the White House
President Donald Trump leaves office Wednesday after four tumultuous years in the White House

Unlikeliest of presidents

Donald John Trump was an unlikely candidate to become the 45th president of the United States.

His was the world of real estate and celebrities, not politics. A caustic New Yorker who made a fortune by developing hotels, casinos, golf courses and other real estate properties and through various other business dealings, Trump was a fixture in Manhattan’s social circles and in the screaming headlines of the city’s tabloids long before he decided to take a stab at politics.

When he finally ran for office, he did it in a typical Trumpian, over-the-top fashion, eschewing the slick campaign rollouts favored by other politicians. Trump kicked off his campaign for the presidency by riding down a golden escalator in Trump Tower and addressing a group of supporters in the lobby of the New York City skyscraper bearing his name.

As a candidate, Trump ran a populist-like campaign that was strong on style, short on substance and prone to stretch the truth to suit his political purposes. He was combative – with Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, the press, the protesters who frequently disrupted his rallies, and with anyone else who stood in his way. His supporters ate it up.

On Nov. 8, 2016, Trump defied the expectations of pollsters, pundits and even members of his own party by beating Clinton in the Electoral College but losing the popular vote to her by nearly 3 million votes.

What's Trump's next act? Would he run in 2024? Some advisers see it as a possibility

Donald Trump rides an escalator to a press event to announce his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City.
Donald Trump rides an escalator to a press event to announce his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City.

'Belligerent and partisan'

Controversy, much of it caused by Trump himself, followed him into the Oval Office and remained a part of his presidency right up the end.

Just one week after taking office, Trump issued an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries on the grounds of national security. The travel ban sparked nationwide protests.

Trump’s administration separated immigrant children from their parents and held them in cages after they crossed the southern border illegally. Trump himself cozied up to authoritarian leaders like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin and feuded with U.S. allies like Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Even Trump’s fellow Republicans were incensed when he claimed there were “very fine people” on both sides after violent protests erupted between white nationalists and counterprotesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. When activists marched in the streets and demanded racial justice after the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky – Black Americans who died at the hands of police – Trump denounced the protesters as “thugs.”

When most people become president, “it transforms them,” Chernow said. “They feel the majesty and the gravity of the office, and it elevates their behavior. They have some sense of the national interest transcending their party or their politics.

"Donald Trump is a case where, during his presidency, he has only looked smaller and more belligerent and partisan as time has gone on. He has really governed as the president of the red states of America.”

Fact check: What's true about the Capitol riot, from antifa to BLM to Chuck Norris

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018.
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018.

'A wrecking ball with accomplishments'

Despite his abrasive style, Trump scored some remarkable achievements on his watch, his defenders say.

Trump leaves office the same way he entered: as “a political wrecking ball,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary for President George W. Bush.

“In between, he was a wrecking ball with accomplishments,” Fleischer wrote in a column for Fox News.

Fleischer cited drops in the U.S. poverty rate during Trump’s presidency, low unemployment rates for Black Americans and Hispanic Americans, and tax and deregulation policies that he said benefited blue-collar workers. “Unfortunately, the economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus wiped out many of the benefits on the jobs front that Trump had achieved,” Fleischer said.

Fleischer said Trump deserves credit for “resetting” relations with China and standing up to Beijing by using tariffs – “a tool no typical politicians would have used.”

Trump’s tax cuts and rollback of federal regulations “supercharged the American economy, enabling robust job gains and empowering Americans across all walks of life,” said Joel Griffith, a research fellow for the Institute for Economic Freedom and Opportunity at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

“Unfortunately, many on the left would like to roll back much of this progress,” Griffith said. “And they want to start by eliminating the legislative filibuster – the last line of defense against the far-left policy agenda of massive tax hikes, government-run health care and the Green New Deal that would cripple the economy, crush working Americans, and unravel the gains made in Trump’s pre-pandemic economy.”

Trump’s most enduring influence may be through his appointments to the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court.

Trump’s Supreme Court appointments are historic because they shifted the court’s ideological balance to a 6-3 advantage for conservatives and because the three new justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – were only 49, 53, and 48 years old, respectively, when nominated, which means they could serve on the court for decades, said Lucas, the Liberty University law professor.

At this month's winter meeting of the Republican National Committee, members pointed out that Trump also brought new members into the party, including working-class people from industrial states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

"There is no doubt that he has redrawn the political map for our party and proved we can compete and win in nontraditionally Republican communities," party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

But critics say many of what conservatives view as Trump’s accomplishments will have negative consequences that will be felt for years.

"By cutting taxes without cutting spending, he bloated the federal debt – and that was even before the pandemic," Pitney said. "The regulatory actions will mean more pollution and workplace injuries. His damage will outweigh any good deeds."

President Donald Trump encourages protesters during a rally against the congressional confirmation of Joe Biden as president Jan. 6 in Washington.
President Donald Trump encourages protesters during a rally against the congressional confirmation of Joe Biden as president Jan. 6 in Washington.

'Betrayal’ and impeachment

Both of Trump’s impeachments were rooted in his deeply partisan antics.

The first involved charges he used the power of his office to pressure a foreign power to help discredit a political rival, Biden.

During a phone call, Trump urged Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company. The Democratic-controlled House voted on Dec. 18, 2019, to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, but the GOP-controlled Senate acquitted him on both charges the following month.

Last week, just one year after his first impeachment, the House impeached Trump again.

This time, he was charged with inciting an insurrection by whipping up a pro-Trump crowd that proceeded to march on the Capitol as lawmakers were counting electoral votes from the November presidential election, which Trump lost to Biden. The angry mob broke into the building, forcing some lawmakers to flee for their safety and others to crouch under their desks in fear. Five people died in the riot, which disrupted the vote counting for several hours.

In the week before the attack, Trump claimed falsely that the election was rigged and threatened Republican state officials and lawmakers who refused his demands to void some of Biden’s electoral votes. He lied to supporters about what was possible in relation to overturning the election, inflaming the kind of fury on display during the break-in at the Capitol.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House and one of 10 who broke ranks with her party and voted for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump’s trial in the Senate won’t be held until he leaves office. One possibility that lawmakers are exploring is banning him from ever running for federal office again.

No matter what happens, Trump and his supporters will likely continue to lie about the election, seeking to undermine both the Biden presidency and faith in the American political system, experts said.

"Donald Trump will be remembered as a 'calamitous failure' president," said Jennifer Mercieca, associate professor of communication at Texas A&M University.

Trump "took a stable nation and turned it into crisis, then failed to solve the crises that occurred on his watch,” said Mercieca, author of “Demagogue for President: the Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump.”

Even with Trump out of office, the scars of his presidency will take a long time to heal, historians say.

“When someone becomes president of the United States, they are handed the most precious and fragile object in the world, which is the American democratic system,” Chernow said. “The most important thing is for them to preserve that and pass it along intact to their successor.

“Donald Trump, instead of preserving that precious legacy has really shattered it,” he said. “And it’s going to take a long time for us to repair that democratic system.”

Breaking rank: The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump: 'There has never been a greater betrayal by a president'

Not just the House: From golf pros to the Central Park Carousel, President Donald Trump is rebuffed

'We're all on high alert': Delta to ban checked firearms, increase security on flights to DC

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump legacy: How will history see president's tumultuous four years?

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Inauguration live updates: Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'

    Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where he called for national unity. "Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," he said.

  • What is President Trump’s legacy?

    Historians will face a daunting task in trying to assess Donald Trump’s presidency. What will he be remembered for?

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny makes allegations of Putin wealth ahead of protests

    Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed at the weekend, on Tuesday released a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader, a claim the Kremlin denied. The allegations, which first surfaced in 2010 when a businessman wrote about them to then-President Dmitry Medvedev complaining of official graft, come as Navalny's supporters urge people to join nationwide protests on Saturday. Reuters reported in 2014 that the estate in southern Russia had been partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Donald Trump gracelessly leaves the stage

    Donald Trump bragged about his tax cuts and attempted to take credit for an anticipated economic boom under President Biden to the smattering of supporters his team was able to corral for the event.

  • Senate's top Democrat, Republican seek path to guide 50-50 chamber

    Facing a 50-50 partisan split in the U.S. Senate, the chamber's top Democrat and Republican discussed adopting a power-sharing deal similar to one struck two decades ago in similar circumstances, a Democratic spokesman said on Tuesday. Democrat Chuck Schumer, set to become majority leader on Wednesday thanks to incoming Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, told the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, that he favored adopting a deal along the lines of the 2001 arrangement "without extraneous changes from either side," a Schumer spokesman said.

  • Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop pandemic

    A panel of experts commissioned by the World Health Organization has criticized China and other countries for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of the coronavirus earlier and questioned whether the U.N. health agency should have labeled it a pandemic sooner. In a report issued to the media Monday, the panel led by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said there were “lost opportunities" to adopt basic public health measures as early as possible. “What is clear to the panel is that public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January,” it said.

  • Trump is reportedly just going up to people and asking if they want a pardon

    President Trump has spent the last few days asking his friends, aides, and associates if they would like pardons — even those who are not facing any charges, a senior administration official told The Washington Post.In one case, the official said, Trump offered a pardon to a person who declined the chance at clemency, saying they weren't in any legal trouble and hadn't committed any crimes. "Trump's response was, 'Yeah, well, but you never know. They're going to come after us all. Maybe it's not a bad idea. Just let me know,'" the official recounted.Trump has taken a great interest in pardoning people, the Post reports, even calling families to personally let them know he granted a pardon. A person familiar with the matter told the Post that Trump was talked out of pardoning himself, family members, and controversial figures like Rudy Giuliani. An aide said there was also a brief discussion about possibly issuing pardons related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but that idea went nowhere.While Trump has held a few ceremonial events in recent weeks, journalists have been kept away from the White House, largely because the president is "just not in a place where they would go well," one official told the Post. Trump is constantly flip-flopping, another administration official said, talking about his future but uncertain of where he will be. "He goes between, 'Well, I'm going to go to Florida and play golf, and life is honestly better,' and then in the next moment, it's like, 'But don't you think there's a chance to stay?'" the official said. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com CNN anchors laugh as Trump's departing flight takes off to Sinatra’s 'My Way' Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment

  • Malaysia expands lockdown measures to most states as virus spreads

    Malaysia on Tuesday said it would extend lockdown restrictions across most of the country as it grappled with a rise in coronavirus infections. Last week, capital Kuala Lumpur and six states went into a two-week lockdown. Security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday said the lockdown will also be imposed on six other states from Friday for two weeks.

  • Netanyahu courts Arab voters in election-year turnabout

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spent much of his long career casting Israel's Arab minority as a potential fifth column led by terrorist sympathizers, is now openly courting their support as he seeks reelection in the country's fourth vote in less than two years. The Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties that secured a record 15 seats in the 120-member Knesset last March, is riven by a dispute over whether it should work with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud at a time when less objectionable center-left parties are in disarray.

  • Mexico calls on Biden to fix immigration status of Mexican nationals

    Incoming U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden should quickly fulfill campaign promises to launch an immigration plan, including giving dual nationality to Mexicans working in the United States, Mexico's president said on Wednesday. Immigration has become a priority issue for Biden, who is planning to roll back his predecessor's harsh measures and enact sweeping reforms that would put 11 million people living illegally in the U.S on a path to citizenship. "I hope that today or in the coming days he presents the migration plan," Lopez Obrador said.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president sneaks in pardon for Fox ally’s husband as he and Melania retire to Mar-a-Lago

    Follow the latest updates as four-year term ends with flurry of pardons

  • Pakistan PM angry over reports TV anchor knew about strike

    Pakistan’s prime minister reacted angrily Monday to media reports of a text exchange between an Indian TV anchor and a former media industry executive that suggests a 2019 Indian airstrike inside Pakistan was designed to boost Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chances for reelection. Imran Khan took to Twitter to respond to Indian media reports of an exchange on the WhatsApp messaging service between popular Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, the former head of a TV rating company.

  • Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran: Bloomberg

    "This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he said in an interview. Separately, the Qatari government was supporting discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards early this month, the foreign minister said. As far as any potential U.S.-Iran talks, he said that Qatar will facilitate the discussions if asked and will support whoever is chosen to do so.

  • Rep. Crenshaw: 'I'd be frustrated if I were' Trump, watching the press 'go right back to the Obama-era'

    Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw argues Republicans need to unify and show voters that Democrats 'mean what they say' and 'will change your life fundamentally.'

  • CIA's Gina Haspel, who quietly resisted some Trump moves, outlasted many in administration

    CIA Director Gina Haspel is marking the end of a tenure that was often publicly quiet, but often included behind-the-scenes resistance to some of President Trump’s controversial moves.

  • AP Photos: Snow fills Kashmir resort with tourists again

    Snow lies knee-deep in the pastoral town of Gulmarg, or “meadow of flowers,” on Indian-controlled Kashmir's high plateau. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape. The heavy influx of tourists is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in disputed Kashmir, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights India imposed in the region in August 2019.

  • Supreme Court justices lean toward FCC bid to loosen media ownership rules

    Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled sympathy on Tuesday toward a bid by President Donald Trump's administration, backed by broadcast companies, to loosen regulations that critics have said promote a diversity of views in local broadcast media and ownership by racial minorities and women. During arguments by teleconference in the case, conservative justices asked questions that appeared to indicate they believe the Federal Communications Commission did not overstep its authority in repealing certain media ownership regulations in 2017. The justices were considering appeals by the FCC, companies including News Corp, Fox Corp and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and the National Association of Broadcasters of a lower court ruling that blocked the rule changes for failing to consider the effects on ownership diversity.

  • Biden's Inauguration Day begins at church and ends at the White House

    President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president outside the U.S. Capitol at noon on Wednesday, amid heavy security and hours after President Trump leaves Washington, D.C., for Florida. Biden will start the day with a mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, their spouses, and the top congressional leaders: Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).The inauguration ceremony will begin at 11:15, and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office at noon, with Biden's hand on his family Bible. Justice Sonia Sotomayor will swear in Harris. While Trump is skipping the inauguration, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend. The theme of Biden's inaugural address is the aspirational "America United."After they are sworn in, Biden and Harris will conduct a pass in review of military service members, then lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of The Unknown Soldier. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, all of whom are attending the inauguration, will also take part in the wreath-laying ceremony. Biden and Harris will travel to the White House under escort form every branch of the U.S. military at 3:15 p.m., and Biden is scheduled to start signing a raft of executive orders at 5:15.Due to security risks and the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no crowd on the mall — there are flags instead — and the traditional inaugural balls have been replaced with a prime time "Celebrating America" TV event hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring top musical acts, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Biden and Harris will deliver remarks at 8:48. Biden's Inauguration Day is scheduled to end with a 9:55 p.m. appearance on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House with first lady Jill Biden.More stories from theweek.com CNN anchors laugh as Trump's departing flight takes off to Sinatra’s 'My Way' Trump issues last-minute order attempting to free his appointees from ethics commitments 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment