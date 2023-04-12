Donald Trump Reportedly Lied When He Told Tucker Carlson People Cried At His Arrest

You might want to sit down for this news, but, shocking as it sounds, Donald Trump may be guilty of a lie.

Even worse: He told this lie to that paragon of truthiness, Tucker Carlson during his Monday show on Fox News.

On the program, the former president claimed that employees at the Manhattan Criminal Court where he was arraigned last week were crying over his ordeal.

“They signed me in, and I’ll tell you, people were crying, people that work there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers, and they see everybody,” he told Carlson. “It’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Although Trump loves to claim that people can’t help but cry in his presence, especially “tough guys” who supposedly had never cried until they were overcome upon meeting him, there’s reason to be skeptical about this story.

In fact, a law enforcement source familiar with the details of what transpired at Trump’s arraignment on a 34-count indictment centered on hush-money schemes tells Yahoo! that the former president’s claims are “absolute BS.”

The source offered a percentage equivalent to what they claimed was the level of truth in Trump’s comments to Carlson.

“There were zero people crying. There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry,’” the source said.

The source told Yahoo! that apart from his lawyers and Secret Service agents, Trump interacted only with a handful of employees from the district attorney’s office at the courthouse that day and his exposure with others was “extremely limited” last Tuesday.

Trump reportedly looked glum at his arrest and said little throughout the process.

There was a slight hiccup when Trump was fingerprinted. Apparently, his fingers were too dry, so court employees gave him lotion.