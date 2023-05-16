Here’s How Donald Trump Was Reportedly Psyched Up Backstage During CNN Town Hall

Jason Miller, an adviser to Donald Trump, reportedly psyched the former president up during his controversial CNN town hall by showing him tweets about the event in the first commercial break.

Trump then “went out all pumped up for the second block” and was much more aggressive in his answering of CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins’ questions, Axios reported on Monday.

Miller reportedly showed Trump this tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a fierce critic of the ex-POTUS:

CNN should be ashamed of themselves.



They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.



The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

Miller also showed Trump this post from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, per Axios:

This #CNNTownhall is shaping up to be a clear win for Trump, certainly in the Republican field and probably overall. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 11, 2023

And this tweet from the conservative anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project:

Call this town hall what it is: a CNN sponsored Trump 2024 fundraiser. Disgraceful. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 11, 2023

Critics have described CNN’s decision to allow Trump to spew his lies on live TV in front of a supportive audience as “shameful.”

