Donald Trump requests Capitol walk-through, still plans State of the Union speech, officials say

WASHINGTON – The White House has requested a walk-through of the U.S. Capitol in anticipation of a State of the Union address next week, officials said Tuesday, despite the request by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to postpone the speech in light of the partial government shutdown.

The administration is also exploring the option of delivering a State of the Union-type speech outside of the nation's capital, should Pelosi officially cancel the Trump address set for the House chamber on Jan. 29, a week from Tuesday.

“There are many ways he can deliver the State of the Union," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News.

Two administration officials confirmed the request to the sergeant-at-arms, speaking on condition of anonymity because the White House's handling of the State of the Union is still in the planning stages.

Pelosi, who had invited Trump to deliver his State of the Union on Jan. 29, asked the president a week ago to reschedule or submit the address in writing if the record-breaking shutdown remains in place. She cited "security concerns" brought on by the shutdown, which passed its 32nd day Tuesday.

Trump has never formally responded to Pelosi, but did taunt her in a Sunday tweet.

"Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech, there are so many options - including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance," Trump tweeted. "While a contract is a contract, I’ll get back to you soon!"

Although presidents have traditionally given State of the Union addresses to both senators and representatives gathered in the U.S. House chamber, some lawmakers have suggested Trump use the Senate chamber in light of Pelosi's request.

The Republicans have the majority in the Senate.

One way or another, officials said, Trump will deliver some form of the State of the Union.

"We have no announcement at this time," Gidley told Fox News, "but Nancy Pelosi does not dictate to the president when he will or will not have a conversation with the American people."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump requests Capitol walk-through, still plans State of the Union speech, officials say