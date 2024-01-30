Donald Trump will return to Columbia ahead of primary. Here’s when, where and what to expect

Former President Donald Trump plans to spend the night before the South Carolina Republican presidential primary speaking to Black voters.

Trump is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in Columbia.

The event, with a theme of Restoring the American Dream, is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at the Columbia Convention Center.

Trump is seeking to return to the White House after losing the 2020 election. He is currently the favorite to win the GOP nomination in this year’s election.

The South Carolina Republican presidential primary is Feb. 24 and former Gov. Nikki Haley remains as Trump’s only major challenger.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who served during the Trump administration, is scheduled to receive a lifetime achievement award at the gala.

The gala will “honor individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the conservative movement, showcasing their achievements and positive influence,” according to the event’s website.

The Black Conservative Federation is a group of millennial-aligned Black conservatives who want to promote economic stability, education opportunity and community empowerment, according to its website.

“Our special guest, the honorable President Donald J. Trump, is sure to energize the audience as we head into one of the most important election seasons in our nation’s history,” the Black Conservative Federation said. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him.”

Tickets for the event range from $150 to $500 each.