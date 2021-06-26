Donald Trump returns to campaign trail with rally targeting Ohio Republican

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Pengelly in New York and agencies
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Amy Harris/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Amy Harris/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail with a rally in Ohio on Saturday night, campaigning against a Republican who voted for his impeachment and trailing his own candidacy for president in 2024.

Related: Trump Organization could face criminal charges in New York next week

Trump repeated his baseless election 2020 grievances and painted a dystopian picture of the country under Democratic control, while in another echo the past, the crowd chanted “Lock her up” at the mention of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated in 2016.

The rally outside Cleveland on Saturday was to support Max Miller, a former White House aide challenging Anthony Gonzalez, a former college football and NFL star censured by his state party for voting for Trump’s impeachment.

While he praised Miller as an “incredible patriot” and a “great guy” who “loves the people of Ohio,” Trump spent much of the rally fixating on the 2020 election, which he insists he won. This is despite top state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, saying there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges took place.

“The 2020 presidential election was rigged,” he told the crowd, which at one point broke into a “Trump won!” chant. “We won that election in a landslide.”

When Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia known for her incendiary rhetoric, asked the crowd who their president is, they boomed loudly, “Trump!”

“President Trump is my president, too” she said.

The event had many of the trappings of the rallies Trump held as a candidate and as president. There was the eclectic playlist, the same stage design, and many familiar volunteers.

In the lead-up to the event, Trump told the conservative Newsmax channel: “We’re giving tremendous endorsements.”

“Fake Republicans, anybody that voted for the impeachment doesn’t get it. But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them are being … primaried right now, so that’s good. I’ll be helping their opponent.”

Trump’s first impeachment, for abusing his power in approaches to Ukraine, attracted one Republican vote, that of the Utah senator Mitt Romney. In his second, for inciting the deadly US Capitol attack, 10 House Republicans and seven in the Senate voted for Trump’s guilt.

Trump was acquitted twice but banned from major social media platforms over his role in the Capitol attack. Regardless, he dominates the Republican party.

All bar one of the House Republicans who voted against him have attracted challengers. The 10th, John Katko of New York, co-authored a proposal for an independent, 9/11-style commission to investigate the 6 January attack on Congress, in which a mob roamed the Capitol, looking for lawmakers to capture or kill in an attempt to overturn the election. Senate Republicans blocked it.

By Saturday afternoon, traffic was backed up from the fairgrounds into town, where pro-Trump signs dotted residents’ lawns. On street corners, vendors sold “Trump 2024” flags and other merchandise as supporters arrived.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right congresswoman from Georgia who was stripped of her committee assignments over a number of extreme comments, mingled with attendees and took pictures.

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks with supporters at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.
Marjorie Taylor Greene talks with supporters at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. Photograph: Tony Dejak/AP

Trump has said he “didn’t win” the election but has not formally conceded defeat by Joe Biden and continues to voice his lie that the loss was the result of electoral fraud.

On Friday he told Newsmax he would be “making an announcement in the not too distant future” about whether he will run again, and said supporters were “going to be thrilled” by election results in 2024.

“We want a little time to go by, maybe watch what happens in [2022],” he said.

In those midterm elections, Republicans hope to retake the House and Senate.

Trump’s legal problems mounted on Friday, as his own lawyer confirmed that charges are likely in the investigation of the Trump Organization by the Manhattan district attorney. The company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and the company itself are in prosecutors’ sights.

Many observers point out that Trump’s many legal problems did not stop him winning the presidency in 2016 and are unlikely to put off many Republican voters should he run for the White House again.

In his Newsmax interview, the former president referred to his problems and to those affecting Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and loyal ally. The former New York mayor this week saw his law license suspended, over his advancement of Trump’s election fraud lie.

“Right now,” Trump said, “I’m helping a lot of people get into office, and we’re fighting the deep state, and we’re fighting [the] radical left. “They’re after me, They’re after Rudy, they’re after you, probably. They’re after anybody.”

The “deep state” conspiracy theory holds that a permanent government of bureaucrats and operatives exists to thwart Trump. Steve Bannon, Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016 then a White House strategist and chief propagator of the theory, has said it is “for nut cases”.

A drone photo shows crowds gathering in Wellington, Ohio.
A drone photo shows crowds gathering in Wellington, Ohio. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“They’re vicious,” Trump went on, “and they don’t do a good job and they’re very bad for the country … But I’ve been fighting them for five and a half years.

“Since I came down the escalator [at Trump Tower in New York in June 2015, to announce his run for president], I’ve been fighting them. These are vicious people … I honestly believe they don’t love this country.”

Related: Trump told top US general to ‘just shoot’ racism protesters, book claims

Trump has spent much of his post-presidency at his Florida resort and his golf course in New Jersey. He also told Newsmax he was “working very hard not only for 2024, but we’re working very hard to show the corruption of what took place in 2020, and then we see what happens”.

Trump’s rallies have been an instrumental part of his brand since he launched his 2016 campaign. The former reality star often test-drives new material and talking points to see how they resonate with crowds. His political operation uses the events to collect critical voter contact information and as fundraising tools.

The rallies have spawned hardcore fans who traveled the country, often camping out overnight to snag prime spots. Some such supporters began lining up outside the Ohio venue days early this week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Rally Today In Ohio To Target Republican Who Voted For Impeachment

    Former President Donald Trump is going RINO hunting today in Ohio, rallying in support of a challenger to a Republican representative who voted to impeach him. Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is the target of today’s Trump “Save America” rally, with Trump hoping to boost support for Max Miller, a former aide of the 45th president, […]

  • Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

    Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so."

  • Trump back on the campaign trail

    Former President Trump was back on the campaign trail in Ohio on Saturday, holding his first rally since leaving the White House. Trump’s goal is to excite his base for a former White House staffer who is running for a House seat. This comes as new criminal charges could be brought against his organization as soon as next week.

  • Donald Trump tells Ohio rally he's 'trying to save American democracy'

    Former President Donald Trump's rally in Ohio marked his return to the type of large-scale events that fueled both of his White House campaigns.

  • Trump blasts GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted for impeachment, as 'a grandstanding RINO' and 'a disgrace' to Ohio

    The former president, who held a rally in Wellington, Ohio, has already backed former White House aide Max Miller in the GOP primary over Gonzalez.

  • Biden administration targeting 'movable middle' in major vaccine push

    The Biden administration is sending their A-list officials — and actual celebrities — across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers in a major vaccine push, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: President Biden had previously set a goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults with at least one dose by July 4. However, the White House has recently acknowledged that it is likely to miss that goal. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’

    Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot. The focus is a group health officials term the “movable middle” — some 55 million unvaccinated adults seen as persuadable, many of them under 30. “We’re not just going to do the mass vaccination sites," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

  • 'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

    (Reuters) -A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to conserve energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California were under an excessive heat warning as temperatures were to soar 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above average throughout the region during the weekend and through next week, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

  • Lil Nas X Had the Best Night Ever at the BET Awards, and Twitter Is Living for It

    The fashion...*the kiss!*

  • Republicans ramp up attacks on Biden on … everything

    Republicans have complained that the president is teflon. They’re still trying.

  • Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” Variety has learned. Kirby, who was Oscar-nominated for “Pieces of a Woman,” will star in the film opposite Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman. As with “The Father,” “The Son” was adapted by Zeller and Christopher […]

  • Anti-Vaxxers Shout ‘Stop Segregation’ Outside Fully Vaxxed Bruce Springsteen Show

    After protesting the vaccinated Foo Fighters concert, the anti-vaxxers descended on Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show After 16 months of shuttered box offices and dark stages, Broadway finally reopened with a Bruce Springsteen concert on June 26, 2021. What should have been a momentous occasion with the iconic singer-songwriter was overshadowed by a bunch of anti-vaxxers who []

  • Police expect Marilyn Manson to turn himself in to authorities on assault charges

    Marilyn Manson's lawyers have reached an agreement for the musician to turn himself in to Los Angeles authorities to face a warrant, police say.

  • Police looking for spectator who sparked chaotic Tour de France crash

    French police are looking for a spectator who sent dozens of elite cyclists crashing in a massive pileup on the first day of the Tour de France during the weekend.

  • Team Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

    Championship-winning crew chief Todd Gordon is set to retire after the conclusion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gordon announced his retirement Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Gordon has served as crew chief for the No. 12 Team Penske group of Ryan Blaney since the beginning of the 2020 season. RELATED: Cup Series […]

  • Trump holds first rally since leaving office

    Former President Trump returned to the rally circuit on Saturday night. His trip to Ohio was billed as a chance to exact some revenge against one of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump, but the former president's speech largely focused on his complaints about the Biden administration and repeating false claims about the 2020 election. Seth Richardson, lead politics reporter at Cleveland.com, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.

  • Miami building collapse: Relatives face agonising wait for news

    Families say not enough is being done to find the scores of people still missing.

  • Trump Ohio rally: Ex-president slams ‘woke’ generals and admits people ‘laughed’ at Space Force

    Now he’s officially returned to the campaign trail for the first of his signature, raucous rallies since leaving the White House in disgrace in January, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol. The first event was held on Saturday evening in the town of Wellington, Ohio, southwest of Cleveland, and marked the start of a multi-state tour that will feature a trip to the US-Mexico border and a rally in the former president’s new home state of Florida. At the rally, Mr Trump attacked Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, and backed his primary challenger, former White House aide Max Miller.

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]