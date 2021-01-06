Donald Trump will run in 2024, says daughter-in-law Lara Trump

Namita Singh
'Look if he does not remain President for the next four years, I truly believe that he will probably consider running again in 2024,' said Lara Trump

File Image:
‘Look if he does not remain President for the next four years, I truly believe that he will probably consider running again in 2024,’ said Lara Trump

(Getty Images)

Lara Trump, the president’s campaign adviser and daughter-in-law, said on Tuesday that she believed Donald Trump will stand for office again in 2024 if Joe Biden is inaugurated on 20 January.

Ms Trump told Fox News she still believes Mr Trump won the 2020 election and should be staying on in the White House.

“Look, if he does not remain president for the next four years, I truly believe that he will probably consider running again in 2024," she added.

Her statement came ahead of the congressional vote on Wednesday that is set to affirm the electoral victory of president-elect Joe Biden.

Appearing on Fox News, Ms Trump defended the decision of the GOP leaders to oppose the congressional certification.

"We want to make sure that if there is a contested vote, anybody who doesn't want to certify the votes for Joe Biden, that they get their chance to debate that. Look, we want every legal and legitimate vote counted," she said.

"We said that since day one and we have always maintained that. "I think there are 74 million-plus Americans out there that don't feel like that has happened yet. So, we want the right thing to happen and we'll see how that goes."

Asked if Mr Trump believes that he will still be president on 21 January, Ms Trump said that he believes he won the election.

“I think he believes he won the election and I think there are many people who agree with him,” she said adding that there are “thousands of affidavits” filed across the country from people who claimed to have witnessed electoral irregularities.

"We have to take that seriously because it's not just about this election, it's not just about reelecting Donald Trump," she said. "This is about Americans knowing that our system works and having faith in our system going forward so we can't just say, 'Let's sweep this one under the rug.'"

