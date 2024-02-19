Donald Trump says Alexei Navalny's death made him 'more aware' of his own political rivals, court cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Former President Donald Trump on Monday mentioned the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, though he said Russian President Vladimir Putin's most significant opponent largely made him "more aware" of his own political rivals and court cases.

Trump in a Monday post on his Truth Social platform marked Navalny's "sudden death," but he did not blame or even mention his jailer, Putin.

Instead, Trump without evidence attacked "Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges" in the United States. He also appeared to refer to last week's civil court judgement against him of more than $450 million.

"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump said in the post.

Trump's linkage of Navalny's death to politics in the U.S. is sure to draw criticism from opponents who have long alleged he's afraid to say anything negative about the autocratic Putin.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2019

That group includes former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining major opponent in the Republican primaries.

“Every time (Trump) was in the same room with (Putin) he got weak in the knees," Haley said during a Fox News town hall Sunday in Columbia. "We can’t have a president that gets weak in the knees with Putin.”

Trump's long disputed relationship with Putin and Russia is now front and center in the upcoming South Carolina primary and his likely general election match-up with President Joe Biden. That's because Trump earlier this month suggested he would not help NATO members if they were attacked Russia − and might even encourage the Russians if he felt too many NATO countries were in arrears.

Then came Russia's announcement Friday of the death of Navalny, a long-time and outspoken critic of Putin who died in a prison located inside the Arctic Circle.

A variety of political opponents have raked Trump over his comments on NATO and his refusal to criticize Putin.

During a conference in Germany over the weekend, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said: "We have a long struggle ahead of us, and the obvious point to make about Donald Trump is take him literally and seriously."

"He will pull us out of NATO even though the Congress passed a resolution saying that he couldn’t without congressional support, because he will just not fund our obligations," Clinton, who lost the presidential race to Trump in 2016, added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump says Navalny's death made him 'more aware' of political rivals