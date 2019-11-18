Donald Trump says he would 'consider' providing impeachment testimony

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump claimed Monday he will consider a request by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to provide testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

"Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!" Trump said in a tweet in which he also criticized Pelosi and others as "DO Nothing" Democrats.

During a weekend appearance on CBS' Face The Nation, Pelosi said "the president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants ... He has every opportunity to present his case."

Trump has often said he would consider doing things and not followed through. At one point, he suggested he would offer live testimony to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but wound up providing written answers instead.

The House impeachment inquiry focuses on evidence that Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and held up military aid to the country until it followed through on his request.

Trump and aides are bracing for three days of impeachment hearings this week to be conducted by the House Intelligence Committee.

Several Democrats have called on Trump and his top-level aides to provide his version of events on his dealings with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. They noted that Trump has blocked his immediate White House staff from providing information to the impeachment committee.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters that Trump "shouldn't tweet" if he doesn't like what he's hearing in the investigation.

"He should come to the committee and testify under oath and he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath," he said.

Some legal analysts expressed skepticism about Trump's sincerity but said his testimony would no doubt be welcomed by impeachment investigators.

Joyce Alene, a former federal prosecutor and now a law professor at the University of Alabama, said Trump should consider live testimony before the House committee conducting the impeachment hearings.

"We’ve heard Trump say he’ll answer questions in an inquiry before & renege, but imagine the ratings!" Alene tweeted "It would be the biggest tv audience ever. Go for it Mr. President!"

