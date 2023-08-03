Donald Trump says criminal charges will guarantee 2024 re-election

Donald Trump denies the four charges against him relating to his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election - Alex Brandon/AP

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

At a court in Washington the former president denied four counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Republicans rallied around Mr Trump as he accused Democrats of an “unprecedented weaponisation” of the justice system, and cast himself as the victim of a “dystopian Third World dictatorship”.

On his Truth Social website, Mr Trump wrote: “I need one more indictment to ensure my election! Soon, in 2024, it will be our turn.”

Mr Trump has so far been indicted in three separate criminal cases.

The four charges Donald Trump faces in the Jan 6 indictment

In addition to the one in Washington, he has been charged over possession of classified documents in Florida, and a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in New York. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He may soon face a fourth indictment in Georgia, where he is being investigated over attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election result.

Thursday’s hearing took place at a court building within sight of the US Capitol, which was stormed by supporters of Mr Trump on Jan 6, 2021 as they tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

At least 1,000 people who took part in the riot that day have since been defendants in the same courthouse where Mr Trump appeared.

In court, Mr Trump denied four charges – conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote.

The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

On Thursday, he had left his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey at 1pm local time.

His convoy of black SUVs weaved through greens, bunkers and trees as media helicopters hovered overhead.

Supporters and opponents gather around the court in Washington - Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I am now going to Washington DC to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged and stolen election. It is a great honour because I am being arrested for you.”

He boarded his private plane at Newark and flew to Reagan National Airport, followed by a short journey to the court, where he was driven into an underground car park.

There was heavy security including barricades outside the building as supporters and opponents gathered.

Aides said Mr Trump was “frustrated” at having to again go through the process of being fingerprinted at a court.

The prosecution, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, is seeking a quick trial.

But Mr Trump’s lawyers, as in his other cases, will work to delay the trial until after the election in November 2024.

